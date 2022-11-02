Walkersville Middletown Field Hockey
Buy Now

Walkersville players celebrate while receiving a plaque after their 5-1 defeat over Middletown in the Class 2A West Region I final at Utica District Park on Wednesday. The Lions are the Class 2A West Region I champions.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

While Samantha Tekin has helped drive Walkersville field hockey’s penalty corner offense all season, she had yet to find a goal of her own entering the playoffs.

The defender finally got on the board late in the Lions’ regional semifinal win Monday. And on Wednesday, Tekin did one better.

Photos: Walkersville defeats Middletown in Class 2A West Region I Final

1 of 26

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription