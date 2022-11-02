Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.61/week*
Walkersville players celebrate while receiving a plaque after their 5-1 defeat over Middletown in the Class 2A West Region I final at Utica District Park on Wednesday. The Lions are the Class 2A West Region I champions.
While Samantha Tekin has helped drive Walkersville field hockey’s penalty corner offense all season, she had yet to find a goal of her own entering the playoffs.
The defender finally got on the board late in the Lions’ regional semifinal win Monday. And on Wednesday, Tekin did one better.
The junior netted two goals off corners, part of another offensive outburst by Walkersville that lifted it to a 5-1 regional final victory over Middletown at Utica Park. The Lions captured the Class 2A West Region I crown for the second consecutive season and return to the state quarterfinals, where they hope to avenge their loss in that round last year.
“Last season, it was a little iffy, and we were almost surprised we got into states, and we had that little high last year,” Tekin said. “We’ve been having that high all year, and we’re keeping it going.”
Though Walkersville has leaned on its defense for most of the season to get back to this point, Tekin has helped the Lions offense turn on at the right time. They have scored 10 times in two playoff games, more than a quarter of their total goals all season.
Part of that has been because Walkersville coach Kelly Given moved Tekin to the insert position on penalty corners. That’s how she set up her two goals Wednesday.
Her first came as she tapped in a rebound early in the second quarter to put the Lions (12-3) up two. Then in the third, Tekin tipped Mia Ogg’s shot into the net, giving them their final margin.
“I just love inserting,” Tekin said. “I love being able to sweep it in because I’m up there, and I really like that position because it really lets me be involved with the play instead of going down as backup.”
Tekin nearly had a hat trick, too, getting a goal called back in the second quarter after the referees determined the ball had hit the side of the net out of bounds before she shot it.
Her offensive boost provided a nice complement to her team’s usual scoring threats, particularly Olivia Miller.
The senior once again showed up in a big way, netting a hat trick and setting another school record in the process. Miller’s final tally, on a penalty stroke in the third quarter, gave her Walkersville’s all-time mark for goals in a season with 19.
It also extended her school record for career goals, something she achieved earlier in October.
“Teams in Frederick County are buckling down on her, but she’s still able to be creative and crafty with her stick work, and she’s still able to beat players,” Given said. “That’s a huge testament to her and the records she’s breaking that she can be marked out and still make things happen.”
Her play was needed against the Knights (8-6), who had pushed the Lions two weeks prior and looked to do the same Wednesday, this time with the hope of claiming victory. And when Kate Stamper scored on a penalty corner just before halftime to cut Middletown’s deficit to one, the team seemed to have momentum.
But the Knights tired in the second half, not helped by playing in a marathon contest the evening before that went to a shootout. Still, it was a step forward for the team after a middling 2021 season.
“We started shifting our mindset. We really focused on being positive, being better people, and I think that’s what got us here,” Middletown coach Michelle Buhrman said. “It sucks losing, but I’m definitely proud of the way they came out this year.”
In the end, Walkersville ended up on top, thanks to Miller and a surge from Tekin.
With the Lions’ scoring options multiplying entering states, they feel more prepared than ever to take the next step.
“Now that this is our second year going … we’re ready to go after it,” Given said. “We have a lot of confidence built within this team.”
