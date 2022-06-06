On the heels of Catoctin High School winning its first state team championship for outdoor track and field, Dave Lillard, the boys coach for the Cougars, and Brody Buffington, the team’s star sprinter and jumper, are the guests this week on The Final Score podcast.
Lillard and Buffington chat with host Greg Swatek about how Catoctin was able to break through and win the Class 1A team championship. Buffington, who accounted for 30 of the team’s 73 points, talks about his jaw-dropping times in the 100- and 200-meter dashes and what it feels like to be able to run so fast. He also talks about giving up playing lacrosse in high school to focus strictly on track and field.
How is his summer shaping up in terms of training and competing in the outdoor national meet? How shocked is he by the times that he runs? And how much faster might he get next season with more experience and better health? Those topics are addressed as well.
The podcast is available at http://www.fnppodcasts.com and via iTunes, Google Play and other podcast apps.
What follows is an excerpt of their conversation. It has been edited for space and clarity.
Swatek: For us mere mortals, tell us: What does it feel like to run as fast as you do?
Buffington: I don’t know. I didn’t know I was that fast until indoor [track season], until Coach told me to run the 55 [dash]. And then eventually the 300. I didn’t know I was this quick.
Lillard: He was fast, even as a freshman. So a lot of people say “Where did Brody come from?” And I go, “Look at his freshman times. They’re very good. I mean, he was [running] 11.3, 11.4 [seconds in the 100 dash]. ... That’s pretty good. He was breaking 40 [seconds] in the in the 300 as a freshman, and so the times screamed that, once he matures and gets older, he’s going to be fast.
Swatek: The Times: 10.6 [seconds] in the 100, which was the Class 1A record, and 21.54 in the 200, which was a school record. ... 10.6 is not even your fastest time in the 100. You ran a 10.59 in the county prelims. When you see a time like that pop on the board, what goes through your head?
Buffington: I was like, “Good. I won the event.” I wanted a better time during states than 10.6, because everyone was PR-ing [breaking personal records]. And I was like, this is the day I could PR, and I didn’t come out as strong as I wanted out of the start. But 10.6 ... I still won.
Swatek: When you first ran the 55 dash and you had one of the best times in the nation in the indoor 55 dash, did you take a step back and say, “Wow, I can’t believe I just did that?”
Buffington: Yeah. ... But for me now, 10.6 is fast — but I want to get faster.
Swatek: Many people might not know you weren’t even running at 100 percent [health].
Buffington: Throughout the season, I was not. And I wasn’t at 100 percent during the [state] race, either.
Swatek: I know you don’t like to make excuses, but what were your various ailments?
Buffington: I’ve had just fluid build-up on my lungs for the past couple of weeks. I think it’s a sinus infection. ... Like, everything was against me that day.
Swatek: You have allergies, right? Your back has been bothering you. Your calves. You think you have shin splints. So how much is all of that stuff slowing you down?
Buffington: In the beginning of the season, with my back ... I was out for about three weeks. I didn’t practice at all for three weeks. ... And then the shin splints, everything kept popping up throughout the season. It just kept getting worse.
Swatek: At counties, you ran the 10.59. How were you feeling that day?
Buffington: That’s when I was the most injured with my calf was when I ran the 10.59.
Swatek: And you didn’t even run the finals. You just put up the national qualifying time [in the 100 prelims], then you didn’t even run the finals because you were too banged up and you had a couple of big meets coming up with regionals and states. Dave, how was he able to run so fast?
Lillard: God-given talent is the first thing, and then the fact that he focuses in practice. On doing his starts. He focuses on how he needs to run the first 30 meters. ... Brody is probably one of the most patient starters I’ve ever seen. During the prelims, there were two false starts, and everybody was freaking out. I was pretty calm. I walked over there to check, but I was pretty calm and didn’t even worry about that being Brody because he is one of the most patient guys on the starting blocks. You watch him and he is focused, just waiting for that hairpin trigger to take off when he hears that gun. ... When he’s on point, his first eight steps are the most patient and the most powerful of any eight steps. And that right there is the key. Then you accelerate, and then you just hold on to your max speed. If he was at 100 percent there, I told him, “You would go 10.3, and it wouldn’t even surprise me if you could go that fast.”
Swatek: So what took you to the next level? What was the difference between last season and this year?
Buffington: I was shot-putting for the team, and then Coach told me to go do this 55 [dash]. And then I got a 6.5 on my first ever 55, which put me in No. 1 in the state. And I was like, “OK, keep doing this.” So the times just kept going down.
Swatek: But why did you improve so much from last year to this year? You got taller, bigger, stronger?
Buffington: I had a growth spurt. I put on a lot more muscle. And then Coach Lillard coached me up.
