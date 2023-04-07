Off to a strong start this season, Catoctin pitching ace Joey McMannis and the Cougars’ longtime coach, Mike Franklin, are this week’s guests on The Final Score podcast.

McMannis, who committed to play at the University of Maryland as a freshman, is receiving lots of attention from Major League Baseball scouts. He and Franklin chat with host Greg Swatek about dealing with that process and handling the pressure and scrutiny that comes along with it.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription