Off to a strong start this season, Catoctin pitching ace Joey McMannis and the Cougars’ longtime coach, Mike Franklin, are this week’s guests on The Final Score podcast.
McMannis, who committed to play at the University of Maryland as a freshman, is receiving lots of attention from Major League Baseball scouts. He and Franklin chat with host Greg Swatek about dealing with that process and handling the pressure and scrutiny that comes along with it.
McMannis talks about how he developed and maintains his powerful right arm, which can deliver mid-90s fastballs on the radar gun. He also talks extensively about his friendship with Catoctin track phenom Brody Buffington and how they have helped each other manage both the recruiting process and the small-town celebrity status that each now enjoys.
Meanwhile, Franklin discusses what makes McMannis such a dominant pitcher and why his team is off to such a strong start.
Plus, we’ve got power rankings, as FNP sports writer Alexander Dacy joins Greg to discuss the Frederick County teams that have looked the strongest so far in each of the spring sports.
What follows is an excerpt of the conversation between McMannis, Franklin and Swatek. It has been edited for space and clarity.
Swatek: Have you ever raced Brody before?
McMannis: No. I’ll mess with him, then I’ll run away and he’ll catch me in like two seconds.
Swatek: Ever pitched to Brody? Has Brody ever picked up a bat against you?
Franklin: I’ll tell you a crazy story. ... We have draft picks in our athletic coaching class, and in flag football the fastest kid in the state of Maryland (Buffington) was picked, what, 30th out of 36 kids? (Laughs). Brody isn’t a tremendously coordinated athlete, and he would tell you. Now, we love him to death ... but one day we’re throwing in the batting cage in the fall. He says, “I can throw harder than McMannis.” You know, they’re best friends, getting a rise out of each other. Joey says, “OK, let me see you.” So, no warm-up throws. This kid gets in the batting cage, picks up a ball, they pick up the radar gun, he throws it and ... he hit — help me Joey ...
Franklin: The next one [he throws] — 88. Never playing the game in his life!
Franklin: He is! He’s a freak. It’s fun.
Swatek: (To McMannis) Do you let things roll off your back as well as Brody [does]. Like, whatever happens, happens sort of thing? ... Are you both sort of like that?
McMannis: I’ve just kind of always been like that. But we always talk about stuff together, about how things are going.
Swatek: Do you think about the odds of two guys like you both from this small town sort of making it big like you have?
McMannis: Yeah, it’s crazy. We talk about that almost every day.
Swatek: What are the odds, Mike? That’s like two lottery tickets right there, right?
Franklin: What are the odds of the fastest kid, maybe in the country, being from Thurmont, Maryland — and another kid throwing 95 miles an hour? How about that? It’s just an awesome story. ... For the smallest school in the county to have this kind of attention — in the right way. This is the good stuff.
Swatek: (To McMannis) Coach is telling me sometimes you’re a quiet kid, but once the game starts and once you’re in between those lines, you’re as competitive anyone. Is it more of a rush getting a big strikeout or a home run? What gives you a bigger thrill?
McMannis: Definitely a home run. ... Well, it depends. Like last year against Clear Spring when I hit that home run to tie it up, that was big for me. I was very hyped. But when we won the state championship game, when I was pitching, every strikeout I was very hyped.
Swatek: You were only a sophomore then. What was it like being on the mound that day?
McMannis: It was crazy because I didn’t pitch for, what, three weeks [before that day]? It was a funny story. I didn’t pitch for three weeks. I was sleeping on the bus. Fifteen minutes before the game, [Franklin] woke me up and said, “You’re starting.”
Swatek: Did you think you were dreaming?
McMannis: I was confused.
Swatek: What was your reaction?
McMannis: I just said, “OK.” And I think he just walked away.
Swatek: What made Joey the starter that day, Coach?
Franklin: Well, we had a great staff, and Joey was a sophomore. He was young. And the last thing I was gonna do as a veteran coach was give him the weekend to think about it, right? So I purposely didn’t tell him until right when we’re getting off the bus. “Hey, Joe, by the way — you’re pitching the state championship game today.” And here’s what I know about Joey: Again, he’s respectful. You see it. He’s modest. He’s humble. He’s quiet. But, boy, when the lights are on, he’s a killer. He is a killer. He will finish hitters with the best of them. He will throw any pitch in any count. He’s got ice water rolling through his veins.
