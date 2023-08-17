With the start of the first varsity girls flag football season in Frederick County two weeks away, Catoctin High coach Lizzie Dougherty is this week’s guest on The Final Score podcast.
Dougherty chats with host Greg Swatek about the excitement for the upcoming season and the challenge of fielding a team with only 13 players. She talks about how and why she took the coaching job and being at the Baltimore Ravens’ facility on Monday for the official uniform unveiling.
She also addresses the health issues that she and her brother, Charles, a football player at Catoctin, deal with and have overcome to a large extent, as well as the impact that playing sports at Catoctin has had on her life.
Prior to that, FNP sports writer Alexander Dacy joins Greg to discuss the uniform unveiling with the Ravens, which included head coach John Harbaugh and prominent players like quarterback Lamar Jackson and receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and the upcoming flag-football season in the county.
What follows is an excerpt of the conversation between Dougherty and Swatek. It has been edited for space and clarity.
Swatek: [Monday] was a uniform unveiling because the Ravens and Under Armour are helping partner with FCPS and putting on this first flag football season. What do you think of the new threads? Did you like the uniforms?
Dougherty: I loved them. Personally, I’m not trying to be biased, but I think we had the best uniforms in the county. But I think all around, I loved all the uniforms. I like how they put their own personal touches and it’s not the same uniform through all the schools.
Swatek: How excited were the girls to see the uniforms?
Dougherty: They screamed when they uncovered it. They screamed. It was so funny.
Swatek: Were the girls anxious to try them on?
Dougherty: They had about 30 set out and you just tell them your size and they got changed [into] them and they wore them all day. They loved them. They were taking pictures for Instagram and everything.
Swatek: Tell me about your team. What sort of opportunity do you think this is for high school girls?
Dougherty: I just think this opens the door for a lot of girls, especially freshmen coming in, who didn’t know what sport to play in high school. This is a good opportunity just to be like, “Oh, let’s try it out. Let’s see how it goes.” And it can only go up from here. Then they make that connection with the other players and maybe they’ll be like, “Hey, come out for basketball this year,” or softball ... or whatever sport, and just go build our school in sports. Because we are a small school, so [we’re] just trying to get everybody we can to play a sport.
Swatek: I think Catoctin is now the smallest school in the county. The enrollment’s small, and when you’re adding another sport, that sort of stretches the pool of athletes out a little bit. You have 13 on your team this year. What are the challenges with a team that small?
Dougherty: Well, the Monday before tryouts started, I only had five [players]. So I was like, “Oh, no. Am I even going to have a season this year?” I didn’t pull from any sport, that I know of, in the fall. Most of my team is freshmen because they didn’t know what to play. And I have a couple upperclassmen that didn’t play a fall sport already. So they were like, “We’ll just try it.”
Swatek: So you had five as of when?
Dougherty: Monday before the first day of tryouts.
Swatek: So how’d you get eight more in a week?
Dougherty: People just late registered on Tuesday, and then after the first tryout we created an Instagram and [said], “Anyone’s welcome. Come on and just register.” And that’s how I got a little bit more. And we did have a girl get cut from volleyball, and she came down. So that was helpful.
Swatek: What has the learning curve been like for you since you took the job?
Dougherty: I’ve had that rulebook glued to my side for all of practice. And then I’ve gone home and asked Charlie, who is one of my brothers, and Mikey, who also played football in high school, and I was like, “Where do I go from here? Can you make up some plays for me? What drills should I do?” They’ve been a huge help.
Swatek: What sort of expectations have you outlined for your girls playing football this year?
Dougherty: Of course I want to win. But I just want the girls to have fun and learn the game of football and just go from there.
Swatek: How has practice been so far?
Dougherty: It’s been good. We only practice about an hour and a half each day. So it’s just getting that warm up and then, today, we put in two or three plays, actually. So just some easy plays for offense. So it’s just been ... very smooth. We know we can have fun, but we know when to lock down and be like, “All right, we’ve gotta get this play done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.