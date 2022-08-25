The Final Score podcast continues its look at the upcoming high school football season in Frederick County with Catoctin High School football coach Mike Rich.
Coach Rich chats with Greg Swatek about the huge challenges he has faced in his three years on the job, including replacing a legend in Doug Williams and dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
They also talk about the team the Cougars have this season with nine starters returning on each side of the ball and the expectations for the program this season.
Plus, FNP sports writer Alexander Dacy stops in to discuss the upcoming season with Greg, including the FNP’s preseason top 5 for high school football.
The podcast is available at fnppodcasts.com.
What follows is an excerpt from the conversation between Rich and Swatek. It has been edited for space and clarity.
Swatek: When you were playing football at Linganore, did you know coaching was in your future?
Rich: Yeah, I grew up in a coach’s family. My dad was a coach my whole life. He was the commissioner of Little League football. And then he was the JV head coach at Linganore for about 14, 15 years under Rick [Conner]. So everything I learned about being a good man, I learned from my dad. I learned all the coaching stuff from Rick. But just seeing my dad coaching and just caring about kids day in and day out, going to the store ... and running into old players. And guys coming up and giving him a hug and telling him, “Coach, we miss you. We love you. We loved playing for you.” Man, it gives you chills, because that’s what you do it for. And so I knew I was gonna coach. When most kids were drawing with crayons, I was drawing X’s and O’s as a little kid and just immersing myself in the game. And I just fell in love with the game at such a young age because it gave me a sense of pride in who I was. And that’s what I want for these kids. I want these kids to learn who they are, first and foremost, and then bring that to the field.
Swatek: So when you walked across the stage and graduated from Linganore, you said, “I’m going to be back here one day, some way, shape or form.”
Rich: In some way, shape or form. I always thought I was gonna coach. I didn’t know where. I ended up going to Grove City College. I played a little bit of football there, [then] ended up transferring back to Towson University. And that’s really where I got my coaching start under John Donatelli. He was the O-line coach up there. My playing days were done. So I called him up and I said, “Hey, do you just have room for a guy who just wants to set up drills and watch and learn?” He said absolutely. So I came, and I would host recruits. I would set up drills. I would film footwork. I would sit in on every meeting and learn under Coach Donatelli and coach [Rob] Ambrose in those first, early [formative] years that Coach Ambrose was there. [It] was an awesome experience. Learning how to help turn a program into success from a struggling program at Towson where we were at the time. That’s really where I got my first start in coaching before I came back and coached [as an assistant] at Linganore.
Swatek: You went to Towson saying, “Show me how to be a coach.”
Rich: Yeah. I knew I wanted to coach at the high school level. I knew that I could make the most impact at that level. So I would go to practice all week, and then when they would have an away game, I wouldn’t travel with the team because most of my duties on game day were hosting recruits, so I wouldn’t travel with the team. Shoot, I think they went to LSU that year. That [would’ve been] pretty cool to go. But I didn’t go. I was back at home, watching Linganore play, because I knew I wanted to be in the high school level. I knew I wanted to coach there. I just felt like I’d make a big difference there. So I finished my degree in special education at Towson, graduated in 2013. And actually started coaching at Linganore before I graduated with my degree.
Swatek: But [when you got hired at Catoctin in 2020], you’re succeeding a legend, you’re dealing with a global pandemic, how did you not just rip all your hair out on the spot?
Rich: Just focusing on blooming where I’m planted. And my goal, the reason I wanted to coach high school football was so I can make connections and make lifelong change for kids. [During COVID], everybody was isolated. You had to reach out to kids. You had to call them. You had to text them. You had to make sure that you were talking to them. So that got me excited. Although it was a crazy time. I wanted to make an impact on kids. And it’s beyond the game of football at that point. We weren’t playing football. ... And so just to plug in with those kids and make an impact on them to the best of my ability at that time, was it difficult? Yeah. But was it necessary? Absolutely. And so just focusing on blooming where I was planted. We say “Be where your feet are.” Just be in that moment, knowing the situation, not being able to change it and diving into that was huge for me, number one. Number two, coming in after a guy like Doug Williams ... [when] a lot of people think of Doug Williams, they think of him running off in the sunset after a state championship in 2019 after 29 years.
Swatek: You were taking over the state championship program. You’re like, this is great. I’m taking over a team that just won states. Carson Sickeri, the star player on that team, is back [so] this is gonna be great. Then, all of a sudden, the world turns upside down on you.
Rich: Doug and I have very like mindsets — it’s more about life change than it is about winning championships. And talking to Doug numerous times since I’ve gotten the job, that’s what he harps on. He says he doesn’t miss Friday nights. What he misses is being in the fieldhouse with the guys, in the coach’s office, in the locker room. He misses practice, misses being with the guys. So that’s something that we try and carry over. And we never take [it] for granted. But he had a legacy of impact. And that’s what we’re trying to carry on. And it wasn’t just him, and he’ll tell you that, too. ... It was [his coaching staff]. It was all these guys who had been with him for a very, very long time. He built this staff who implicitly trusted each other and was always there for each other, had each other’s backs. That’s what he misses. And that’s what we try and carry over here at Catoctin football now. We had shirts made that say “Family” on it. And that’s what we try to be. No matter what kids’ family life is like at home, or what’s going on at home, we try and be there for each other and try and have each other’s back no matter what. And we just try to carry on the legacy that was left by the guys before us.
