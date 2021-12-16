Early in his first full season at the reigns of a program that has won three consecutive state titles, Frederick High girls basketball coach Tony Murray is the guest this week on the Final Score podcast.
Murray chats with host Greg Swatek about how the opportunity came about to coach the Cadets. He shares stories about his extensive background as a basketball referee in Frederick County and why it’s not such a thankless job after all. And he talks about his love of Kobe Bryant and the Bad Boy Detroit Pistons as well.
What are his expectations for his team this season? Does he jump on referees as a coach, considering he used to officiate games? And does he still view the Cadets as reigning state championships since there was only a very abbreviated season with no championships awarded earlier in 2021?
Prior to that, FNP sports writer John Cannon drops in to discuss the first few weeks of the winter sports season in Frederick County with Greg.
The podcast is available at http://www.fnppodcasts.com and via iTunes, Google Play and other podcast apps.
What follows is an excerpt of their conversation. It has been edited for space.
Swatek: What in the world made you want to be a referee?
Murray: It’s funny. So 15 years ago when I was coaching at Springbrook, our head coach Tom Kroll, the great Tom Kroll, he wanted someone on the staff that knew the referees. So he said, take the class, so you’ll learn the rulebook, and help him be a better coach. And then you can make a connection with these refs. And so now you can speak ref talk And so that’s the only reason I did it. I didn’t do it to ever officiate a game. But then I realized that I liked it. ... I had been a player [at Montgomery Blair High School and Howard University]. I started coaching at 18. ... And so then being a former player, and now a coach, and now an official, at the time I got to see the game from all three angles. And it made me a better coach because now I understood what the referees responsibilities were and what they were looking for. And so now when I had a question of the referee, I was speaking from referee term, I’m speaking from the rulebook, right? So it’s not a coach who’s just looking for a call or nagging about a call. I’m asking you for interpretation on how you saw something because I know how I saw it or how I interpreted from a referee standpoint. And now add on the fourth layer as being a parent of a basketball players. I’ve seen it from all four sides. And let me tell you, being a parent of basketball players is the hardest side of them all.
Swatek: Let me back up here. You said you liked reffering? Isn’t this the most thankless job ever? If you do your job perfectly, no one says a word. No one notices. The minute you screw one thing up, everyone’s all over you.
Murray: Yeah. But you’ve got to be able to go, “Next play,” right? Just like you would as a player or as a coach, and you tell your kid, “Next play,” because mistakes are gonna happen. Your job isn’t official is to manage the game, allow the players to play, allow the coaches to coach, and you manage the game. Not control the game. Not worry about the score. Not worry about if there’s an imbalance in fouls called. Manage the game, keep everyone safe. And you call the game within the scope of the rules. And if you do that, you’ll be successful. I was fortunate I had a pretty good 15-year run. I officiated the [Class] 4A Maryland state championship for boys a couple years ago down at Comcast [Center at the University of Maryland]. So I took pride in my work. I took pride in studying. I took pride in working on my mechanics and you know, just trying to be the best official I could.
Swatek: And had no intention of doing this?
Murray: I didn’t, and it just kind of happened that way. I’m a basketball junkie. ...
Swatek: Are parents worse than coaches or are coaches worse than parents?
Murray: Parents are worse than coaches.
Swatek: Because everyone’s got the golden child, right?
Murray: Everyone’s got the golden child, and a lot of times, they just don’t know what they’re saying. Like one of the things that we as referees hate [is] when people yell out, “That’s over the back!” There’s no such rule as “over the back.” It’s something that people have said, you hear it on a playground ... It’s it’s not a thing. But parents hear it and they say it, and they hoot and holler for “over the back.” There is no such call as “over the back.” But, you officiate long enough that you develop the ability to completely zone out and not hear the crowd. Even refereeing here in Frederick County.
Swatek: How long did that take, though? Your first game, you probably heard everything.
Murray: Yeah, I did. And you heard it for the first couple years. But that’s because I was young in age. So in life maturity, I wasn’t ready yet. [It’s partially based on] how many years you’ve been doing it, but moreso to how you’ve matured as a person. Like you said earlier, I want to take your head off, but I’ve got a smile on. My demeanor doesn’t say that I want to take your head off. As an official, I’m very rarely going to respond to a coach or fan in a harsh manner. Have I ever had to throw someone out of the gym? I have. But I do it with a smile on my face, and I speak just like I’m speaking now. “OK, you’ve said enough. It’s time for you to go.” And that’s it. ... [If they say] one too many things, they’ve got to go. [You tell them] “If you want this game to continue, they’ve got to go. Otherwise, we can all go home.”
