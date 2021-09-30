Not long ago, Dara Demich played on an experienced, high-scoring girls soccer team at Brunswick High School that challenged for a state title. Now, she is at the helm of one in her second season as the head coach at her alma mater.
On this week’s episode of the Final Score podcast, Demich joins host Greg Swatek to talk about her talented team and what it means to her to be coaching at the school where she played. They discuss how she got her start in the sport, how she has grown into her role as a coach and how she and her twin brother Drew shared a parallel track in their soccer careers.
Prior to that, FNP sports writer John Cannon joins Greg to discuss the expansion of the high school football playoffs and review Week 4 of the season, including the epic overtime thriller between Linganore and Oakdale. They also take a look ahead to Week 5 and talk about other matters on the Frederick County sports scene.
The podcast is available at http://www.fnppodcasts.com and via iTunes, Google Play and other podcast apps.
Here is an excerpt from their conversation (it has been edited for space):
Swatek: I’m gonna put you on the spot right away: Who would win in a game between your Brunswick teams and the team you coach right now?
Demich: All right. I would say the team I played on was more athletic. The team that I coach right now is more soccer-minded, more technical, has year-round players. So I would maybe go with the team right now.
Swatek: It would be a good game, though.
Demich: I think it could be competitive. Like I said, lots of athletes when I played, but were not as many kids playing year-round as what I have right now, as many kids playing club. I was one kid playing club year-round compared to, I now have 12 to 15 kids playing club year-round.
Swatek: I saw you play Catoctin on Tuesday night of this week. And in the second half, you guys were scoring a bunch of goals and you put in basically a whole new lineup of reserves, just let them play out the string of the game and get them some experience. Could Brunswick — one of the smallest schools in the state — have done that when you were playing there?
Demich: I kept a big roster this year, but I don’t think we had as many [back then], but I think everyone played when I was there. For the most part, there was pretty good depth. Most of the players on the team played and there wasn’t too much drop off. And again, that’s what we have this year. We can we can play most players, have our core group that really plays the main minutes and then everyone else comes in and they do their job. They work hard. And it’s been hard trying to figure out who’s playing when, playing time, getting even splits, and who’s starting.
Swatek: Do you feel fortunate to have a roster this deep in this town? Because not a lot of other small schools in the area have that luxury.
Demich: Yeah, very fortunate. I think it’s due to the youth development there. The program, Potomac Valley Youth Association, does really well with getting kids in. We’ve done really well starting to get them over to the club side now. But it seems to come in waves. My sophomore class only has four. My freshman class came in this year with 16.
Swatek: What do you enjoy the most about coaching this group?
Demich: Their personalities are fun. It’s a fun group just to be around to joke with, but they know when to joke and when to be serious on the field, too. So I like the fact that we can have a balanced team and that everyone’s just there to play, to get better. And like I said before, play their role.
Swatek: What does it mean to you to be coaching at your alma mater?
Demich: It’s very special to come back. And I had a couple other offers or a couple people said, “Hey, this coaching job’s open. Why don’t you take that? Why don’t you take this?” And I kind of knew Coach Dave Herbert was leaving soon. So I kind of waited and knew I wanted to come back to Brunswick and coach.
Swatek: Did you always want to coach?
Demich: Yes and no. I knew I wanted to stay involved in the game and stuff like that. And stay with something that was physically active. I also teach PE, and I saw that physical active side. But then, really, in college, my coach was a good role model, and I saw a strong female lead. She was like, “Hey, you have a good understanding of the game. You should consider coaching.” And I think more so it hits me like, OK, yeah, this is something maybe I want to do after college.
Swatek: The thing I’ve noticed about you is you have become more outspoken, as a coach. ... How have you grown into the role of a coach? You were a little quieter back in high school.
Demich: Yeah, very quiet. I got yelled at few times for not talking enough on the field. So yeah, I think the college game helped me with that, having my college coach as a role model. Being a teacher, [then] being in front of students more often and all that has really helped me with coaching.
Swatek: Have you felt yourself getting more comfortable on the job?
Demich: Yeah, and I credit my girls, too, because ... their personality is very open, they’re very talkative. They’re fun to joke with, they don’t take things too hard. So I think that has also helped me to build those relationships with them. And I think the fact that they know I came through Brunswick and have a little bit of experience and played college, they reach out more. I try to be very open with them with communication. So I think they have also helped me become the coach, and open up more.
