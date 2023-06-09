With the 2022-23 school year over, the supervisor of athletics and extracurricular activities for Frederick County Public Schools made his annual appearance on The Final Score podcast this week.

Kevin Kendro chatted with host Greg Swatek about the year that was in FCPS athletics. The discussion centers heavily on the school system adding girls flag football as a varsity sport in the fall. How challenging was the process? What sort of response has the school system gotten about adding the sport? What will the games look like? What are the rules? How are points scored? What sort of blueprint will the sport create for other school districts across the state? All of those questions are addressed.

