With the 2022-23 school year over, the supervisor of athletics and extracurricular activities for Frederick County Public Schools made his annual appearance on The Final Score podcast this week.
Kevin Kendro chatted with host Greg Swatek about the year that was in FCPS athletics. The discussion centers heavily on the school system adding girls flag football as a varsity sport in the fall. How challenging was the process? What sort of response has the school system gotten about adding the sport? What will the games look like? What are the rules? How are points scored? What sort of blueprint will the sport create for other school districts across the state? All of those questions are addressed.
Kendro also talks about the state of the Central Maryland Conference eight years into its existence. Clear Spring will be added next school year to give the sports league 16 teams, including the 10 from Frederick County. Kendro discusses some structural changes the CMC is making to its divisions and the way championships are awarded.
He also discusses some of the challenges that high school sports are facing on the state level, namely a shortage of game officials.
What follows is an excerpt of the conversation between Swatek and Kendro. It is edited for space and clarity.
Swatek: The announcement was made back on Feb. 1 that girls flag football, starting this fall, will be a full-fledged varsity sport. Tell us how this all came about.
Kendro: So there were talks a few years ago about the Ravens partnering with the MPSSAA to offer girls [flag] football [across the state] that just never came to fruition. We still hope that that will be done here in the future. And so local school systems were just given the availability and the option of working directly with the Ravens. And so we had been doing that for a while. And the big thing was, [the Ravens] were able to provide grant funding to help us out. And so this first year is fully funded. It’s a pilot program. Do we anticipate that we’ll be able to continue? We hope so. And we believe so.
Swatek: The funding is for one year?
Kendro: It’s a three-year grant, but the primary funding is for Year 1, if that makes sense. So we’re excited. We feel like we’re ahead of the game right now. We have all of our head coaches in place, all of our assistant coaches in place, schedules in place, we’ve had the clinic here — which you attended — and you got to see the 189 girls in attendance there.
Swatek: And Under Armour is partnering with you as well, correct?
Kendro: Under Armour is really partnering with the Ravens, but they’re providing uniforms for all of our teams. ... Everyone wants to see this be successful. Obviously, we in FCPS want to see it successful. The Ravens want to see it successful, because they want to see it grow. And we want to do well so other school systems can take note and say, “Hey, maybe this is a sport that we should offer as well.” The NFL, it’s been a big push. You saw the Super Bowl commercial, which I thought was awesome. That [had the] “Run with it” theme. And that’s what we’re doing. We’re trying to run with it here. It’s an emerging sport. It’s fast-paced. I learned a lot by attending both the coaching clinic we had last week on Tuesday and the student clinic on Wednesday.
Swatek: What sort of opportunity is this for young girls?
Kendro: What we have seen is for some of our students that were at the clinic, they had never played girls flag before. And maybe they may not [play] a fall sport. So we’re hoping that maybe some female students that maybe just didn’t have a fall sport to play will come out [for flag football]. In FCPS we also allow dual-sport participation, if both coaches agree and parents and everyone [agree that an athlete can play two sports in one season]. So we may see some of that as well. But we see it as an additional opportunity for our female student-athletes. And we see something that we know is going to grow across the state and across the country, and so we wanted to get ahead of that. And the more that I have been around girls flag, [the more I’ve] learned from the Ravens, learned from these clinics, it’s going to be here to stay. And it’s going to be a very fun sport for our female student-athletes.
Swatek: Generally speaking, tell us what girls flag football is going to look like.
Kendro: I can’t say I’m the expert yet. I’m still learning just like everyone else. But the one thing that you’re going to notice is it’s a fast-paced sport. So it’s a running clock with two 20-minute halves, with the clock stopping at one minute in each half. There’s, pre marked, 20 yards to gain [in four downs]. What I kept hearing from the clinician on Wednesday is, it’s not a contact sport. What you’re going to see is a lot of athletic moves, a lot of agility, a lot of speed. ... Everyone’s eligible to receive the ball. They don’t want one person just standing around. The athletic moves that were taught where, if I’m running towards you traditionally in football, you think I’m gonna run [you] over. Well, you can’t [in girls flag]. That would be a penalty. And so I’m running towards you and I’m turning sideways or I’m doing a dip to try to make you avoid grabbing the flags at the hip. So you’re gonna see a fast-paced game. You’re gonna see a game where everyone gets the opportunity to be an active participant on every play. So that’s exciting, and we’re pairing it with JV football.
Swatek: The games will be [played] when?
Kendro: Traditionally, our JV football games are played Wednesday. So we are looking at playing most of our girls flags games at 5 o’clock, followed by JV football at 7.
