During a stretch that tested his team’s mettle, Tuscarora boys soccer coach Todd Knepper is this week’s guest on the Final Score podcast.
The Titans remained undefeated, but not before settling for a 1-1 tie in a weather-shortened game against Liberty and rallying from their first deficit of the season for a 2-1 overtime win at Urbana.
Knepper joins host Greg Swatek to talk about his team’s poise, patience and how it is managing a season of high expectations, as well as the overall health of the sport in Frederick County.
Prior to that, sports writer John Cannon joins Greg to take a look at the county sports landscape. They discuss the intriguing football matchup between Walkersville and Frederick, which highlights the Week 6 high school football schedule, and some recent results that could help shape the girls soccer and volleyball seasons in the county.
The podcast is available at http://www.fnppodcasts.com and via iTunes, Google Play and other podcast apps.
Here is an excerpt from the conversation between Swatek and Knepper:
Swatek: There’s internal expectations for you guys, you want to win states. There’s external expectations for you guys. People expect you to be really good when they come to see you play. Does that create pressure for your guys?
Knepper: It does, but as [junior] Tony [Lombardi] mentioned [Tuesday] night, they feel like they were built for this, and that’s not something that I put a lot of pressure on them. In fact, I put most of the pressure on myself to kind of stay out of the way and not mess it up. It’s a new challenge for me as a coach, because there’s not much that they need to know about soccer. There’s some subtle reminders, there are some motivational things, there’s some small tactical adjustments and some creative ideas about how to be better in the marginal parts of the game, the nuances of the game — quick restarts, set pieces, that kind of stuff. But mostly it’s keeping them humble, keeping them healthy, keeping them hard-working. And as a result, even though there’s a lot of mouths to feed and not everybody’s getting the same amount of playing time and the same amount of attention, generally I think the boys in the program are really happy with with where we’re at right now.
Swatek: Seems like a fun, laid-back group. True?
Knepper: Very true. But also, at the same time, very competitive. We’ll go for a little team building event down at somebody’s house and a volleyball game will break out where they’re keeping score. Or they got the pool skimmer and they’re holding it over the diving board, seeing who can clear the highest level. Or, we’re in study hall and you see guys playing paper football because they got straight A’s.
Swatek: It’s competitive in study hall?
Knepper: It absolutely is. And I enjoy it and I I embrace it, because it allows them to build that sort of expectation for themselves that, we we want to go out and be known as the best team around. One of the motivational things during the pandemic was seeing the list of the best teams in Frederick County history that was put out [by the News-Post]. Tuscarora didn’t have a team on that list.
Swatek: It seems like patience is one of your team mottos this season. You guys don’t get rattled. ... But is it is it hard to stay patient?
Knepper: I think it is. We have many many guys that are self-critical. We got some guys that tend to potentially get in their head a little bit, just because they know that they’re capable of, of playing their best game of the year, every night out. And I continue to try to explain to them that, if you watch professional games, you’re gonna see a ton of capable players that are more capable than our guys that are doing it for a living. And, any given game, you might have three or four guys who have really good days and the rest are just going to play their role that day. And that’s part of it, you know, you’ve got to, you’ve got to continue to play ... . It’s a very influential game, the boys are very impactful, their body language, their vocality in the game can really help sway guys and keep them tuned in. And that’s really where Tony comes in for us. He was a captain last year as a sophomore, which you don’t really see?
Swatek: Why’d you pick him for that role?
Knepper: He’s the youngest of four boys. And all four boys played in our program. I know him almost like a son. His family is family to me. His mom’s been our manager for eight, nine years, it seems. And, you know, we lost jack Lewis, to graduation. Tony started at centerback with Jack as a freshman. And in the offseason, Tony came to me and he said, ‘I want to be exactly what what Jack was to our team. Tony is not shy about his confidence. He’s not shy about taking on leadership roles. He’s not shy about telling the truth and speaking his mind to his teammates and you can’t deny that.
Swatek: And taking those PKs that’s not an easy job, either. The pressure is squarely on your shoulders when you’re in that spot.
Knepper: Absolutely. And as he said, he’s been flawless there. [With] PKs, there’s been so much statistical analysis and psychological case studies done on those, in terms of placement and the age of the players and what form they’re in when they’re taking it. And a lot of it points to just sheer confidence and commitment. And last night, it wasn’t hit perfectly, but he committed to it and the pace that he put behind it kept it from being saved. The goalkeeper, who had a phenomenal game, by the way, Brian Rios, actually got a hand on it.
Swatek: Do you tell kids to always go to the same spot on PKs? Can you coach the kids or is it simply up to the kid?
Knepper: A lot of it comes down to planning. You know your one through five and then what you do if it goes six-seven-eight, sometimes nine or 10 guys. But, really, everybody gets to try in training, and we start to look at what they’re doing and coach based on what we see. There are some players who are capable of mixing it up, this area is so tightly bound with soccer players that know each other that it’s hard to continue to go the same side against a kid that, if you’re playing somebody twice in a season or three times in two years, you start to learn each other’s style and placement. ... Social media doesn’t help keep secrets things like that. All the games being live-streamed last year and most of them being live-streamed now, it’s it’s hard to keep that stuff quiet.
Swatek: Do you study other teams PKs to get tendencies?
Knepper: We try to from the reverse side of things. We want our goalkeepers to generally guess and commit to one way, but there are certain situations where you mix it up a little bit and you try to stay on predictable. It’s one of those things where it’s just like stealing signs in baseball. There’s just a whole ‘nother element to the game. But you also try not to focus too much on it, because nobody wants it to go that way.
