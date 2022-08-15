As he prepares for his 37th season of coaching football and 21st at Linganore High School, Rick Conner is this week’s guest on The Final Score podcast.
Conner chats with host Greg Swatek about the start of the new season and his love of practice. He reflects on the last four full seasons that have seen his Linganore team reach the state-championship game in Class 3A and the team he expects to have this season.
He also talks about whether he’ll ever stop coaching and how the game has changed during his time on the sideline.
Plus, FNP sports writer Alexander Dacy weighs in on the start of fall sports practice in Frederick County and a good week for minor league baseball players from Frederick County.
What follows is an excerpt from the conversation between Conner and Swatek. It has been edited for space and clarity.
Swatek: Tell everyone why you love practice so much.
Conner: I’m a gym rat. I love being on the field. I love seeing things come together, especially during the week as we build from Monday to Friday. You get a ton more plays in practice than you do in a game. Offensively, defensively, we get to teach and reteach certain aspects of the game, and it’s just fun going to work.
Swatek: What’s it like on the morning of the first day of practice? I picture you jumping out of bed [because] you can’t sleep the night before, because you’re thinking about it so much. Is that true?
Conner: It still happens, yes. Early on in my career, it would have been just absolute nervousness to make sure I was prepared, make sure we had good stuff to give these kids. But lately, the later years my career, it is more just flat-out excitement and fun. I love playing catch. I love getting out there early before practice starts and playing catch with somebody, throwing the ball around. It hasn’t gotten old at all.
Swatek: And I picture you jumping out of bed and then you run down the stairs like a little kid who’s looking to see what’s under the under the Christmas tree. And in this case, all you have to do is run across the street. You live right across the street from school now.
Conner: My commute has gotten shorter. I like that. ... Sometimes I walk. Sometimes I drive. Sometimes I ride my four wheeler, sometimes my motorcycle.
Swatek: What about your lawnmower?
Conner: I leave that on the farm.
Swatek: This run you guys are on — four consecutive appearances in the state championship game — do you ever pause and think about how crazy that is?
Conner: I just got goosebumps. ... We’ve won 48 games in four years. And when you figure you get nine a season, it’s just pretty impressive. So the kids have been great. We have a great staff. ... And so with all these coaches, it’s a collaboration. To say we have a head coach, I mean, we do. But everything we do is a collaboration. ... They’re really good teachers, and that’s one of the things I like about our staff. ... The question I get all the time is, “Hey, when are you gonna stop [coaching]?” I always say when it gets hard, if it gets hard, I’m gonna stop. And with these guys, it’s not hard. And with our culture we have within our team, the work ethic that has been established and kind of perpetuates ... I get to coach football. I’m not worried about [the] other stuff, because the peripheral [things are] taken care of. We don’t have kids with grade problems. We don’t have kids that get in trouble, for the most part. They’re not all angels. I get it. But they know what they need to do if they want to play, and they know if they do certain things that get in the way, they can’t play.
Swatek: Will they be wheeling you out there in a wheelchair for the first day of practice one day?
Conner: No. If I can’t go out there and do it the way I do it now, I’ll stay home and cut the grass.
Swatek: With all the changes in the world, you guys are the pillar of consistency with that run of four straight state finals.
Conner: It has been fun. And I always tell everybody, the goal is to play in the last possible week of the season, and then you go out there and just go play and hopefully we will get an opportunity to do that again this year.
Swatek: To you, that just means more weeks of practice.
Conner: The best thing about winning in the playoffs is you get to practice on Monday, you get to hang out with your buddies one more week, and that’s all you’re guaranteed. So let’s go out there and do what you’ve got to do to keep advancing and keep playing and staying together. The seniors, they’re not gonna play anymore [after the season ends]. This is it. When you’re 35, you don’t go to the park and everybody has a helmet, shoulder pads and you play tackle football. It’s over [after your senior year]. You can go play pickup basketball, you can go golf, you can go play tennis, you can play softball with the old guys or whatever. But you can’t play this. This game is over when it’s over for you.
