Linganore State Football
Buy Now

Linganore coach Rick Conner holds the runner-up trophy for the Class 3A state championship game last December.

 Staff file photo by Katina Zentz

As he prepares for his 37th season of coaching football and 21st at Linganore High School, Rick Conner is this week’s guest on The Final Score podcast.

Conner chats with host Greg Swatek about the start of the new season and his love of practice. He reflects on the last four full seasons that have seen his Linganore team reach the state-championship game in Class 3A and the team he expects to have this season.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription