With her team set to play in a state semifinal Saturday, Oakdale High girls soccer coach Annie Schwarzenberg is this week’s guest on the Final Score podcast.
Schwarzenberg chats with host Greg Swatek about coaching at the school she once played for and what it means to have her alma mater in position to win another state title.
The Bears play Mount Hebron at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Linganore High School.
Schwarzenberg also talks about the evolution of the Oakdale program into more of an offensive-minded team and how her playing and teaching careers were shaped by family and coaching mentors.
Prior to that conversation, FNP sports writer John Cannon drops chats with Greg about all of the regional and state playoff action going on with Frederick County teams.
They discuss the state soccer semifinals, which also include the boys and girls teams at Brunswick High and the boys team at Tuscarora. They also talk about the seven county football teams alive in the regional semifinals, Saturday’s state cross-country meet at Hereford High School and Urbana and Oakdale volleyball in the regional finals.
The podcast is available at http://www.fnppodcasts.com and via iTunes, Google Play and other podcast apps.
What follows is an excerpt of the conversation between Schwarzenberg and Swatek. It has been edited for space:
Swatek: You played for the school. Now you’re coaching, and now you’re preparing for a really important game on Saturday against Mount Hebron in the state semifinals. What does it mean to you to be the coach of this team?
Schwarzenberg: It’s really a dream come true. So coming out of college, [as a teacher], I knew I wanted to coach and, really, coming back to Oakdale was just perfect timing and it fell right in my lap. I was able to get my teaching job. And at the time, the assistant JV coach was stepping down and gave me the opportunity to start really jumping into coaching. And then this season with Coach [Aric Cannonico] stepping down and giving me the opportunity to coach Oakdale varsity soccer, which I played on for four years, is incredible. It’s coming back to the same home field that I remember playing under the lights and getting so excited and having a little bit of nerves sometimes when you’re playing in the big game. ... But it really was coming home. So it’s been incredible.
Swatek: Did you feel ready to be a head coach?
Schwarzenberg: Yeah, I felt like it was time. I had put two years in as JV coach, and I felt like after two successful JV seasons, I had learned a lot. And of course, there’s still a lot that I have to learn. But I was ready to take charge of this program and start taking it into a direction where I can continue to see us being really successful and building the program into a place where we are a consistent powerhouse in the county.
Swatek: It seems like you guys do everything really well. You score goals. You play defense. Your keeper is good. You pretty much have everything a coach could ask for in a high school soccer team, it seems. Can you just talk about the evolution of the program, because when you were playing at Oakdale, you guys were winning a lot of low-scoring games; you were known more for the defense than the offense. But now you guys can score goals with the best of them.
Schwarzenberg: When I was in high school, we were definitely very much a defensively minded team. Not that we couldn’t necessarily score goals, but ... that was a little bit more of the tactical decisions that we made, scored more goals in transition, and really didn’t want to give anything up in the back. And that’s something that I hold near and dear to my heart, that I feel like I learned a lot from high school soccer was: how to defend well, and how to defend as a unit to make sure you’re not giving up goals. And I can proudly say we’ve only given up seven goals this season. So that’s been fantastic.
Swatek: You guys haven’t lost your identity. But now, you could win a shootout game, too.
Schwarzenberg: Yeah, absolutely. I can’t speak too much for the years that I was gone, between my high school [career] and going off to college. I know that there definitely was a transition to a little bit of a different style of play. But when I went to college at McDaniel, under Coach Sandy Lagana, we had a very attacking-minded type of play. Not to say we weren’t defensive at all. We were very defensive, but just kind of added another element that I know, for me, as a coach, I really took to heart. A lot of the finishing drills that we do, I learned from my college coach. And scoring goals is really important. Not only for, again, just tight games, but it gives players the opportunity to have a lot of fun.
Swatek: You went to college, you played for an attack-minded coach. The style you brought to Oakdale ... did you want to be more attack-minded coming in?
Schwarzenberg: I really wanted coming in to make sure that the attacking side wasn’t lost. When I plan out my preseason, I do start off our first week — besides getting to know each other and building mental toughness — is all defending, because I think that part is still really important. But again, after that, as we start to transition and make sure we have that solid foundation, I don’t want attacking to be lost. We do a lot of finishing drills. [We’re] really working currently on making sure our midfielders look forward and continue to join into the attack. Because it’s important.
