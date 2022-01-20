With the county indoor track meet on tap for Saturday in Hagerstown, Oakdale High School boys track and field coach Ronnie Beard is this week’s guest on the Final Score podcast.
Beard chats with host Greg Swatek about his evolution from being a standout athlete at Frederick High School, where he won numerous state titles in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles, as well as the triple jump, into a head coach, a position he has held at both Tuscarora and Oakdale high schools.
What were his most memorable experiences as an athlete? Who was the fastest guy he ever raced? What was his favorite meet? How did he react when one of his state records was taken down? And what does he miss the most about competing?
Plus, what made him interested in being a coach? And what are his expectations for his team as it begins an important, monthlong stretch with the county meet, the conference meet, the regional meet and the state meet.
The podcast is available at http://www.fnppodcasts.com and via iTunes, Google Play and other podcast apps.
What follows is an excerpt from their conversation. It has been edited for space:
Swatek: Was track always your sport? Or did you play other sports growing up?
Beard: I played football, baseball, basketball. I played football freshman, sophomore year in high school. Then I was realizing, like, I probably don’t want to get my body broken up playing football in college.
Swatek: Right.
Beard: It was like, track, I run around in a circle. I am like, all right, this is cool.
Swatek: You are pretty fast, right?
Beard: I was like, I am pretty fast. I can long and triple jump. So, I was like, Hey, I might have back problems later on. But I was like, I am not getting hit. So, I think I’ll go with track and field.
Swatek: Why not baseball or basketball or some of the other sports? Why was track and field your choice?
Beard: Oh, track and field was my choice because I’m like, all right, I’m fast. I’m like, baseball, all right, I have to make sure I can hit the ball. I was a left-handed batter. So, bunting and stealing was pretty cool. And I was like, I don’t know if I am going to make it to the next level like this. Basketball, I was like 5-foot-10, and I’m not a point guard, and I don’t have a great jump shot. I’m like, all right, track and field seems to be the way to go.
Swatek: That offered you your best chance, your highest ceiling so to speak. Who were your athletic role models growing up, whether it be someone you knew or someone famous? Who did you really look up to and idolize growing up as a kid?
Beard: I was part of the MJ era. I was [in] the Michael Jordan era. [But] I didn’t play basketball. ... I loved watching the Olympics and seeing people run, like Gail Devers. That was back in the heyday watching her run. I [liked] Maurice Green because looking at his antics and having a fire extinguisher because he was running incredibly fast. It’s extinguishing his shoes because he was rolling. It was just watching those [athletes]. I always watching Hicham El Guerrouj, who was like the rockin’ Moroccan when he ran the 1,500. I was like, maybe I could get on that level of track and field. Watching other people run, it was fantastic because I was still in high school when [Matthew] Centrowitz was at Broadneck [High] running. And that was awesome to watch. Then, he ends up winning a gold medal in the Olympics.
Swatek: That’s pretty crazy, right? Watching someone you know win a gold medal.
Beard: Oh my gosh, yeah. It was great. It was like, oh, oh, you are from Maryland. ... That is awesome. Just looking up to those different people, I was like, oh, I’m a hurdler. ... You know, Allen Johnson was the man. Like, you’re 38 years old and still hurdling. You are the man. And then meeting him in person, watching him run a 400. Oh, so a 110 hurdler is running a 400. That’s pretty awesome.
Swatek: Were you a better 110 hurdler or a better 300 hurdler?
Beard: I was a better 300 hurdler because I could alternate legs while hurdling. So, that was pretty cool. And it helped me in the 400 hurdles in college because I would lead with my left leg on the turn because it’s a lot easier. You don’t have to cut across. So, that was pretty awesome. I was like, all right, even though my dominant leg is my right, the left was a lot better in the 400 hurdles. So, it was a lot easier, and it was way better than a flat 400 because you have stuff in the way you can concentrate on and not have to do the flat 400, which is pretty awesome.
Swatek: Right. So you almost have distractions as you are running the race to take your mind off of how horrible the actual race is.
Beard: Yeah. How horrible, and you can actually gauge where you are in the race by people going over the hurdles.
Swatek: Right. Alternating legs, is that something that most hurdlers do? Or is that something that was unique to you?
Beard: Most hurdlers don’t alternate legs because they have a dominant leg and arm. It takes a lot more coordination to alternate legs.
Swatek: Why did you do it?
Beard: I did it because it was weird, and I did it by accident in high school, and my coach thought, he just alternated with the opposite leg. And, I’m like, I didn’t know that because I didn’t fall and just flat out burnout. But learning how to do it with the left leg was great. Then, if I was off my steps, I could still use my opposite leg because I was still strong enough in it. So, it was great, and just, it made sense.
Swatek: Yeah, but did you get thrown off? Did your steps get thrown off at all or did it help you, like you said, in a sense that you can go over with either leg?
Beard: You get thrown off, and then you realize, all right, I have to speed up or I have to do a cut step before I get to the hurdle to get back on rhythm and get back on pattern. So, it’s like, I’m glad I am able to alternate to make sure, like, OK ... I can alternate. I can get back on stride so I am not stuttering profusely to get to the next hurdle and break my entire momentum.
