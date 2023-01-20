Less than a week after being named the varsity football coach at his alma mater, Frederick High’s Pat Cadden is this week’s guest on The Final Score podcast.
Cadden chats with host Greg Swatek about how the opportunity came about. He served for the last six seasons as Frederick’s defensive coordinator under former coach Kevin Pirri and helped resurrect the program from one of its lowest points ever into one of the top teams in the state.
Cadden also talks candidly about his 20 years of military service in the U.S. Army, a career that is approaching its end, and how that shaped his life and his coaching career.
Prior to that, FNP sports writers Alexander Dacy and John Cannon join Greg to discuss the new high school football coaching hires at both Frederick and Tuscarora, as well as some notable results and upcoming matchups on the Frederick County basketball scene.
The guys also touch on Catoctin’s Brody Buffington posting the fastest time in the nation in the 55-meter dash last week, as well as Linganore wrestling’s big win over Middletown.
The podcast is available at http://www.fnppodcasts.com and via iTunes, Google Play and other podcast apps.
What follows is an excerpt from the conversation between Cadden and Swatek. It has been edited for space and clarity.
Swatek: You’re a Frederick High grad. Ever think you’d be the football coach there one day?
Cadden: I think I always wanted to be the football coach there one day. ... Sitting pregame and talking with your teammates, like, “Man, I would love to come back here one day and run the program.” ... Probably junior/senior year. But, [it was just] kids talking, and then I joined the military and went away. And then as I came back, I got into coaching youth football. And then at that time, [former Frederick and Tuscarora High coach] Vince Ahearn brought me into high school [coaching], and probably four or five years into coaching high school, it was like, OK, let’s start building a résumé to move in this direction.
Swatek: So you knew you wanted to be in coaching even when you were playing back in high school?
Cadden: Yeah, ... I didn’t have that gifted, pure talent. So once you start getting into the X’s and O’s, that stuff started fascinating me more than going out and actually playing.
Swatek: And the leadership piece, helping shape kids’ lives, that appealed to you, it seems.
Cadden: Absolutely, and that’s kind of where I’m at now, after my military career is winding down. For me, it’s more about, we teach them how to be good young men, and the wins and losses are going to take care of themselves on the field. ... We’ve just got good kids at Frederick right now. And the wins and losses are taking care of themselves.
Swatek: What has life been like since last Friday for you?
Cadden: You don’t truly realize how much there is behind the scenes [as a head coach]. Even in talking to Kevin, he could [say], “Oh, you’re gonna have to do this, this and this.” But until it’s you having to do this, this and this, you don’t realize how much there is behind that. So a lot of people [have been] reaching out wanting to talk, wanting to get their interview. And just parents reaching out [asking], “How does my kid fit? What does my son need to do?” It’s a little bit less of that, because the parents know me. I’ve been there for six years. ... But, yeah, it’s just been a whirlwind.
Swatek: How much does your familiarity with the program help you heading into a job like this?
Cadden: I think it does help. I’m not having to learn names, like some other coaches might be. ... I know all the kids in the program. And for the most part, we’ve done a good job the last few years, getting our seventh and eighth graders involved. So even the incoming freshmen, I pretty much have a good idea of who they are, who their parents are. ... I think it’s more, for me, not being in the building yet, kind of getting my face with the administrators [so] they know who I am.
Swatek: And Kevin Pirri, the former coach is in the building, too, as the assistant principal. So that’s got to be a level of comfort for you that, if you really have a question or need something, that Kevin will be able to help you out.
Cadden: And he’s been outstanding in that. ... I actually went by [the school] on my way here, on a day off. He was in there, getting his office organized, and he gave me a whole box of stuff. It’s not, “Here, it’s you’re your problem now,” and walk away. It’s kind of a slow process in him handing the stuff off.
Swatek: The season ended in November, earlier than you wanted, obviously. But then Kevin’s in line to take this assistant principal job. How did this all come together for you over the last three to four months?
Cadden: Probably [in the] last two, three weeks of the season, he was the acting principal, and he was being told, like, not many people go from acting principal back to the classroom. ... We were thinking pretty much he was going to be moving on. So it was a lot of, OK, well, let’s get the résumé together and just be ready when that opportunity comes. It was probably mid-December, he announced he was going to be stepping down. And I just started getting the résumé together and moving in that direction. ... The kids probably knew but it wasn’t a distraction. Like, “Oh my gosh, are we going to have a coach next week?” He did a good job talking to the coaches and keeping the focus on playing football during the season.
Swatek: Thinking that Kevin was going to step down eventually, did you feel you had the inside track?
Cadden: I don’t necessarily think “inside track.” I’m pretty confident in the résumé that I’ve put out there. So ... it was always whatever they feel is best for the kids, I’m on board. And I think the current coaching staff was like, “We really just want somebody who’s part of this current coaching staff to keep the staff together. And let’s keep this thing rolling.” Out of the coaching staff, I have been there the longest. I’ve been there for about six years. We were kind of there, when me and Kevin started rebuilding this thing. So I think I knew the inner workings a little bit better than maybe some of the other coaches. But I wouldn’t say I had an inside track.
Swatek: When you came back to Frederick High, did you come back wanting to be the head coach one day?
Cadden: I couldn’t keep seeing what we were putting out there. Because I was coaching at TJ at the time. And I ... kind of slipped Coach Pirri my number and was like, “Hey, give me a call. Let’s talk.” And I think [TJ] won that day 66 to nothing.
Swatek: You were sad for your program.
Cadden: Yeah. I’m an alum and all that. At that time, people would say, “Oh, why do people leave Frederick and not come back?” And I was like, we hear that. But am I part of that problem? So I kind of felt a calling to go back to the alma mater and do what I could to help turn it around.
Swatek: But you weren’t saying, “I want to come back here and eventually be the head coach”? You weren’t thinking that far ahead?
Cadden: Not that far ahead, no. I knew at that point I was the D coordinator at TJ, and we had some pretty good defenses. So I said, “Man, I’m not going to give up 66 points to TJ again.” So let me go back there and see what we could do with that Frederick defense. And I think this year kind of culminated. We turned it around pretty well.
