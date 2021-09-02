The Final Score podcast returned this week, with host Greg Swatek welcoming Kevin Kendro, Frederick County Public Schools Supervisor of Athletics.
The two chat about how the school system has navigated the pandemic over the last 18 months in terms of sports. What has worked? What have been the most difficult moments? What restrictions and protocols are in place with a full season set to begin? How close to normal are we?
The podcast can be found fnppodcasts.com/finalscore/ and via iTunes, Google Play and other podcast apps.
Here is an excerpt from their conversation:
Swatek: What happens when someone tests positive [for COVID-19] on a team?
Kendro: Great question. ... Every situation is dealt with on an individual basis. The athletic director and school administration works with that coach to identify the student-athlete and who classifies as being a close contact, which is within six feet for 15 minutes or greater, cumulative, over a 24-hour period. Currently, if a student-athlete or a student is vaccinated, and they’re identified as a close contact, they do not need to quarantine. So while we can’t require students and student-athletes to be vaccinated, we have told the coaches, the facts are the facts. It’s a benefit for vaccinated student-athletes that they don’t have to quarantine. But administrators and athletic directors work with the coach to identify close contacts. From there, look at who’s vaccinated, who’s not, who needs to quarantine.
Swatek: What is the length of a quarantine?
Kendro: Ten days.
Swatek: So they could miss several games if they were unvaccinated?
Kendro: That’s correct. And we’re going to continue, and schools are going to continue to maybe err on the side of caution a little bit, because we don’t want to have to shut down full teams, and we want everyone to try to get of their contest in.
Swatek: So if you’re vaccinated, it doesn’t really impact you at all if you had a close contact.
Kendro: If you’re vaccinated and asymptomatic.
Swatek: If you’re vaccinated and you test positive — because we are having some breakthrough, positive cases — does that impact anything?
Kendro: Yeah, if you do test positive, then you know, you go on your [10-day] isolation period,
Swatek: This is very difficult, but how do you know who’s vaccinated and who’s not?
Kendro: A great question. We are relying a little bit on parents. We are asking for dates of vaccination. Yeah. So that’s how currently we’re handling it.
Swatek: And you are asking to provide the fact that they are vaccinated?
Kendro: To be honest, Greg, I’m not 100 percent sure on that. But I think we are asking for the dates, not necessarily proof.
Swatek: So you will have an idea who’s vaccinated. It’s not a total honor system. ...
Kendro: I think that’s comfortable to say that.
Swatek: So your life is potentially easier, or it’s smoother if you’re vaccinated, and you potentially face the quarantine if you’re not vaccinated. Got it. What about testing? Are you requiring testing at all?
Kendro: We are not currently requiring student-athletes, to be tested. I know there are some school systems that have gone that route. And you never say never. I know there are some school systems even in the state of Maryland, that are asking folks to either provide proof of vaccination or get tested on a weekly basis. I believe Fairfax County, Virginia, just announced that for their winter season, all student-athletes need to be vaccinated.
Swatek: I heard that news. Might FCPS consider something similar?
Kendro: I’m not sure honestly. That wouldn’t be fair for me to answer that, because I’m not sure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.