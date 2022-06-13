With high school sports in the 2021-22 school year now concluded, Frederick County Public Schools supervisor of athletics and extracurricular activities Kevin Kendro makes his annual appearance on the Final Score podcast this week to discuss the various happenings over the last year.
Kendro chats with host Greg Swatek about the school system’s handling of COVID-19 and why this past year felt the most normal since the pandemic began. He also addresses the tremendous success of FCPS athletes and teams on the state level, the loss of the county tennis tournament this spring, recent changes to the regional and state playoff formats and the recent retirements of Middletown athletic director Mike DeSimone and Walkersville athletic director Mike Mummert.
Prior to that, FNP sports writer Alexander Dacy chats with Greg about covering Linganore softball’s remarkable come-from-behind victory over Chopticon in the Class 3A state championship game.
The podcast is available at http://www.fnppodcasts.com and via iTunes, Google Play and other podcast apps.
What follows is an excerpt from their conversation. It has been edited for space and clarity.
Swatek: It’s sort of becoming old hat for FCPS — seeing all the accumulation of awards and championships every year ... It’s become so commonplace that you could lose some appreciation for it, but I’m sure you don’t.
Kendro: No, we definitely don’t. But you’re right. It’s almost like an expectation, and then that’s tough. We don’t want to put those expectations on folks. But we learned that [when] we do things the right way, success is usually going to happen. Look at boys basketball for an example. Oakdale didn’t even win the conference this year. And so the strength of schedules that we have in FCPS and in the Central Maryland Conference really helps us when we go out and expand [in the playoffs], because if you take some of these other sports, such as baseball, other state championships included Central Maryland Conference schools. I’m very proud of our efforts and what we’ve put together with the Central Maryland Conference, because it really prepares our teams for postseason play.
Swatek: A couple of years ago the MPSSAA switched up their playoff format a little bit, and I was curious about your reaction and the reaction of your coaches and athletic directors to the change in format. There’s a state quarterfinal round now, and that helps to ensure that the best teams are playing for the championship. But at the same time some might argue that the state quarterfinal round has taken a little shine off of winning a regional championship. How did your coaches and athletic directors feel about the the new format with the playoffs?
Kendro: Overall, I think people are in favor of it. It would not be fair for me to say that everyone likes it. With anything, there’s going to be issues. You are correct that in years past, it’s taken four games — or three if you get a bye — to win a region championship. Now it takes three games, or two with a bye, to win a region championship. The ultimate goal of transitioning to the state quarterfinals and reseeding was to try to get the best two teams to the state championship.
Swatek: And I think it’s worked to a large degree.
Kendro: I think it’s worked. Some could argue that, like one of the matchups that I wish would have occurred in the state championship is Urbana and Sherwood baseball. But they matched up in that first state quarterfinal round because when it gets that round, it’s reseeded based on your regular-season record. So that’s an example of ... because of the strength of our county and conference, [Frederick County teams] may have a little bit more losses than some other teams that are in an athletic conference or league or school system where [competition is] not as strong. So it’s not really a knock on anyone. But that’s where someone could argue that’s where it could be a disadvantage to one of our schools.
Swatek: One of the tough parts of the year for you was having to cancel the county tennis tournament. It was just a combination of weather and various circumstances with the new playoff format statewide. How difficult was that for you to have to pull the trigger on that decision?
Kendro: Extremely. For me ... all of our sports are held in the highest regard. And I didn’t want anyone to think that tennis was being slighted in any way. You just said it was a combination of multiple inclement weather days, combined with the new format for tennis. And so we’re always going to learn and we’re going to grow. And we’re going to have to make some changes for next school year if the format stays the same. Because, again, our school system is unique in that we have teams competing in multiple regions, where that’s not necessarily the case, or at least as extensively, in other counties. Like, Urbana’s [regional] tournament had started right away. So we needed to make sure that we didn’t break any MPSSAA rules and jeopardize any student-athlete eligibility. So that was our No. 1 goal. But we’re looking at moving things up. ... We are potentially looking at, can we secure an indoor venue? The Tuscarora Tennis Club? ... So we’re exploring other options to make sure that we’re able to get the tournament in, because as you put in your article, there’s a lot of tradition and history with that county tennis tournament. I can tell you, my best friend in high school, the best man at my wedding was a three-time winner of that tournament, Luke Grimshaw. ... And so when I was a student at TJ, I was at a lot of county tennis tournaments supporting him, then as the supervisor of athletics now, that was one of my favorite events. And so we’re working on that.
Swatek: In the last week, the retirements of Middletown athletic director Mike DeSimone and Walkersville athletic director Mike Mummert were announced. If you could share a few words about those two gentlemen and your relationship with them over the years and what they’ve meant to their various schools and communities.
Kendro: You look at the number of years, I think it was 39 for Mike Mummert at Walkersville. Twenty-six, I think, for Mike DeSimone at Middletown. In a way, they’re the faces of [those schools]. Mike Mummert has been there forever. One of the first names that you think of when you think of Walkersville High School athletics is Mike Mummert. And I was recently in his office and joking around [about] his bulletin board. The things that had been taken off. Mike was known for having some very old memos that were up there back from the Lynn Carr days, maybe even before that. (Carr was a former longtime FCPS supervisor of athletics). So that was sad to see. But I’m also happy for him, too. For those who don’t know an athletic director and the time that they put in, typically they’re the first to arrive at the school and the last to leave. And so, I’m happy for his family. Maybe they’re gonna get to see him a little bit more, and he can enjoy some things. And the same thing with Mike at Middletown. I live in the Middletown community, and I know how respected he is. ... I go by that school, his truck or his car, it’s always there. And I know one of his favorite things to do was be at athletic events. And I challenge you to go to a [Middletown] athletic event that Mike DeSimone was not at. ... It can wear on you, the amount of hours that you put in, in their positions.
