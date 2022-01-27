With his team playing well as it heads into an important stretch of games, Tuscarora boys basketball coach Lasan Scott is this week’s guest on The Final Score podcast.
Scott chats with host Greg Swatek about his first season as the head coach of the Titans and why they are playing so well at 8-3 overall. He talks about playing basketball on the New York City playgrounds while growing up, his love of the Knicks, managing his time with a large family and how he sort of fell into coaching basketball.
He shares why he wasn’t ready for the first job he interviewed for, how the opportunity at Tuscarora came about and why he generally doesn’t give referees a hard time during games.
Prior to that, FNP sports writer John Cannon drops by for his weekly chat about the Frederick County sports scene with Greg. The two discuss, among other things, last weekend’s county indoor track and field championships and why the Urbana girls and Oakdale boys have been so dominant in recent years. They also talk about some of the high school basketball teams that are playing well, including the Middletown girls and the Maryland School for the Deaf boys.
What follows is an excerpt of the conversation between Scott and Swatek. It has been edited for space.
Swatek: So, Coach [Darryl] Whiten, your mentor, he leaves [the Thomas Johnson girls program] to take the [boys] job at Tuscarora. Did you follow him right over? Did you stay at TJ for a couple of years?
Scott: I did not follow him right over. I interviewed for the TJ position. And unfortunately, I didn’t get it. In hindsight, I know why I didn’t get it. And, you know, some people will blame whoever they had an interview with — I blamed myself for not getting the position.
Swatek: What happened?
Scott: At that time, I truly believe I lost track of why I started coaching. I think I was doing it for the glamour and the glory and the newspaper versus for the kids. And them telling me no, it was the best thing that could have happened to me, because I got time to take some time off. So I took three years off of coaching to just refocus on what was most important, which is the kids.
Swatek: Don’t you need a setback to learn and grow? I mean, most people don’t grow when everything is going great you’re winning all the time. ... But once you face adversity, or when you have a setback, that’s when you really learn some stuff, right?
Scott: Agree. And it just worked out for me. I took three years off. I tried to go down the road to Montgomery County to get a head-coaching position. And even during that time, Coach Whiten and I was still in communication. ... I took a break all around. Strictly family time. OK. And I was talking to Coach [Whiten], “Hey, Coach, you think you can give me a reference? I’m going to head for a head coaching job. He said, “No, you’re not.” So [I said], “No, no, Coach. I want to go down here for it.” ... He said, “No, you can’t go down there, with your family’s here, that’s too much. Come on. I got a spot on the staff for you, because some things had adjusted.” ... I wound up going to Tuscarora for the first time.
Swatek: And you took over the JV program at Tuscarora. So there were some events in your life that really shaped who you are as a person and a coach. One was not getting the TJ job, and the second one was Coach Whiten saying, “Don’t do that, you’re not ready yet.” So here, against your impulse and your desire, you have two people telling you no, or go this direction, and it worked out for the better. Do you believe everything happens for a reason?
Scott: I definitely do. Again, I never thought I’d be here. I never thought I’d be in Maryland. Everything just falls into place, and I’m truly grateful for it. Even this position now, not being in the school system or being a teacher, to have this type of position is also, it’s a blessing. Who thought I’d be here, too? So everything just falls into place.
Swatek: What’s the biggest thing you’ve learned about yourself over your years of coaching?
Scott: Every kid is not the same. I still coach the same, but certain kids, you know how much you can push them and how much you can’t push them. Who will shut down if you come at them a certain way, yell at them, and who needs a conversation. So I think that’s the biggest thing that I’ve learned within coaching.
Swatek: What do you enjoy the most about working with these kids and helping these kids?
Scott: Just the laughs we have. I guess they call me the old guy now, you know ... that’s what they call me. Just the laughs we have. ... Yes, you know, we have tough practices sometimes. But the times that we can just sit back and laugh and joke, and [they say], “Hey, Coach, hey, let’s do this TikTok video.” I’m not a fan, and I really won’t do it. But they try to get me [to]. It’s just the relationship and the bond that I build these kids is unmatched, and it goes beyond basketball, even after they graduate.
Swatek: Are you a tough coach to play for?
Scott: No, not at all. I’m very laid back. And I will never ask them to do something I wouldn’t do, especially when it comes to respect and holding each other accountable.
Swatek: How do you build your relationship with your players over the course of the season?
Scott: This year was a little easier. But again, it starts with discipline. I let everyone know it’s a team sport. So, you can’t get away with it [while] he can. I don’t do that. I don’t play favorites. Everyone’s together. Now I’ll give a great example. We have a rule in the gym. Whatever you do outside the gym, fine. But you will not curse inside this gym when you step in here. If you curse, we run as a team. OK? And that’s just how it is. No foul language of any sort. And they understand that. We had a couple of slip-ups here. Fine. But, you know, we hold each other accountable.
Swatek: Why do you have that rule?
Scott: It’s a respect thing for me. Granted, we’re a team, but that’s how I grew up. ... I still don’t curse around my parents, and I’m an adult. It’s just a respect thing. That’s just how I grew up. So I won’t allow it to happen.
