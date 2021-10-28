Fresh off her team’s Central Maryland Conference championship last weekend, Urbana field hockey coach A.J. Stuart is this week’s guest on the Final Score podcast.
Stuart chats with host Greg Swatek about who and what make her team so success and what she enjoys most about a job she has been doing for close to three decades. She also talks about why the level of play has risen in Frederick County in recent years and if any county teams, including her own, are getting closer to capturing that elusive state title. The last Frederick County field hockey state championship was won in 1993.
Prior to that, FNP sports writer John Cannon joins Greg for their weekly look at the county sports scene. John and Greg review the four CMC title games that were played last Saturday in boys and girls soccer, field hockey and volleyball and take a look ahead to the final week of the high school football regular season.
The podcast is available at http://www.fnppodcasts.com and via iTunes, Google Play and other podcast apps.
What follows is an excerpt from the conversation between Swatek and Stuart. It has been edited for space.
Swatek: Did you ever think you would be coaching that long when you started down this road?
Stuart: Um, I don’t know, I don’t think I ever really thought about it. I just kind of took it year by year. But I’ve always enjoyed it. It’s something I really look forward to. And I’ve had a wealth of really great players. And we’ve been very fortunate in the Urbana community. We’ve had a lot of support, great families, we have a lot of kids that we try to hook into the game and try to get them to play as much as possible year round with club and try to offer a lot of opportunities so that the kids can get a stick in their hand more. And that’s really what has attributed to the success of our Frederick County teams, is we have a lot of coaches on board that are encouraging their players to seek out higher-level play. And it’s been really fun to compete. So many tough games this year.
Swatek: That’s a nice segue into something I wanted to ask you. What what is the state of field hockey in the county right now? I mean, it’s been a while since we’ve had a state champ. You guys have knocked on the door in recent years. We’ve had some moments here in the county, but it’s been since 1993 since Linganore won a state title, and that’s our last county state champion. So where is the county now, in terms of just overall level of play, compared to the rest of the state? Is there a big gap? Is the gap closing?
Stuart: I think we’re right up there knocking on the door. We’re ready to get in there. Because like you said in 2019, Oakdale was there. We were there. You know, it was exciting. And so we have a lot of really good, talented teams that I think are going to do really well. And sadly [Class] 2A, there’s four Frederick County teams that are going to unfortunately have to knock each other out [in regional playoffs]. But I think that we’re going to do really well, and I’m excited. Like Catoctin, they’re really improved this year. I think they could do well in 1A, and we’ll see who who gets there with Oakdale, Linganore, Middletown, Walkersville in 2A. Tuscarora is really improved. I think they could do well in 3A, and Frederick, we’ll see. I’m really hopeful. We all root for each other. All of the coaches in Frederick County, we all have a good camaraderie we we want to see each other be successful. So I think we’re knocking at the door, and I’m hoping somebody gets there.
Swatek: Why has the level of field hockey steadily been improving in the county?
Stuart: We have a lot of really good coaches that have been sticking around and encouraging kids to play, having kids fall in love with the game. So I think that that is going to be key, and just the fact that we have so many more kids playing year-round at some of our clubs, and so forth ... getting that exposure, wanting to play in college. It just really elevates the level of play for everyone.
Swatek: You mentioned you have some year-round players, what sort of opportunities do kids have to play field hockey outside of the high school setting?
Stuart: So we have a lot of clubs teams in the area. Many of my girls have played for Metro Hockey Club, and they’re a really top level club. They’ve done really well. Like I said, that club put four of my players in college this year. And so all of them are doing really well. So it’s really exciting. There’s the Legacy team that is being run by the Walkersville coach, and she’s done a really nice job with it. I have a lot of players on my JV team that have played for Legacy and done really well and shown off their skills this year at the JV level. ...
Swatek: When you hear about the club opportunities, you often hear about soccer and all the club opportunities that exist there. But it sounds like there are a lot of club opportunities for kids that want to play field hockey, too.
Stuart: And our club coaches are very respectful of high school field hockey. In other words, they don’t ask the kids to play in tournaments on weekends when we’re in season. So they do it during the offseason, which I think has been awesome.
Swatek: You guys have a turf field at Urbana. There’s there’s lots of turf fields in the county. Now, how does the game change on a turf field compared to natural grass?
Stuart: The game on turf is a totally different level, it’s so much faster. The ball moves the way it’s supposed to move without any bounce, it moves quickly. Your passes are just so much more crisp. It’s just such a better game. There’s more scoring. It’s a faster surface. It’s much it’s much more enjoyable for everyone — officials, coaches and players
Swatek: But your practice field is a natural grass field. Is that a dynamic that you have to deal with? Translating from the practice in the grass to the turf? It seems like it would be like two different games almost.
Stuart: So we’re really fortunate at Urbana, because our athletic director, Coach [Ryan] Hines, loves the field hockey team. And so he gives us some pretty good turf time. But this year, we had a lot of grass games. So having that grass surface was nice to prepare for those games. So one week we had the Tuscarora game and then the next day we had a turf game. So basically what we did half the practice on grass, half the practice on turf for the whole week to prepare for both of those games, because they were back to back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.