With his team fresh off of a big victory at the Bull Run Invitational at Hereford High School, site of the state cross-country meet, Urbana cross-country and track and field coach CJ Ecalono is the guest this week on the Final Score podcast.
Ecalono chats with host Greg Swatek about the big win at Bull Run, how his team has navigated the pandemic over the past 18 months, what makes his programs so successful year after year and what keeps him motivated in his 13th season on the job.
Also, to take a look back at the week that was in Frederick County sports and to preview the week ahead, FNP sports writer John Cannon joins Greg for their weekly segment. Among the topics discussed are the plethora of new coaches across Frederick County this season and an upcoming MPSSAA vote to allow all public-school high school football teams into the playoffs this season. They also review Week 3 of the high school football season in Frederick County and take a look ahead to Week 4.
The podcast is available at http://www.fnppodcasts.com and via iTunes, Google Play and other podcast apps.
Here is an excerpt from the conversation between Swatek and Ecalono:
Swatek: What still gets you fired up? What gets you motivated? Because in year 13, some people might be inclined to put it on autopilot and just go through the motions. What keeps you from doing that?
Ecalono: You know, a lot of people would say winning, but I’m not gonna say winning. I’m gonna say just that expression on some girl’s face whenever they do something they never thought was possible — but all along I knew was possible. For example, I have this girl on my team. I don’t make cuts. That’s been documented. ... But I had a girl that came out for cross-country last year, so during the pandemic, and the girl couldn’t break 9 minutes in the mile. Like, she struggled to run a mile in just 10 minutes even. But I kept working with her, we kept working with her, and she just was motivated. And the girls on the team were awesome with her as well. She was a junior, so she’s a senior now. ... She just kept putting the work in and by outdoor [track season] last year, at one of our meets, she got down to a time of 6 minutes and 44 seconds. So that is that is why one of the reasons why I don’t cut [runners from the team] and one of the reasons why I continue to be fired up.
Swatek: What was the expression on her face?
Ecalono: I think my expression on my face was more so than what she showed to me, but ... just smiling from ear to ear and, of course, you know, getting tackled by her teammates in just sheer joy.
Swatek: It’s a pretty fine line you have to walk, right, because you want to keep motivating these girls, keep pushing them. ... But you also don’t want to push them to the point where they’re going to give up and walk away. So how do you sort of walk that fine line?
Ecalono: I always say coaching is feeling, and you always got to ask these girls, ‘How are you girls feeling?’ Because some of these experienced girls, they can do this, and some of the inexperienced girls, including this girl I just talked about, they’re not experienced, so we definitely give them off days, definitely stretch, maybe modify workouts here and there. But, yeah, it’s always touch and go when it comes to running.
Swatek: I see you during track meets, and you’re running around everywhere. You’re running from one 200 to the other. You run from the finish line the other 200. You’re encouraging your girls, shouting instructions. In cross-country, it’s harder to do that. So what do you do at a cross-country meet?
Ecalono: Oh, I’m still doing it, Greg.
Swatek: How many miles do you put in during a cross-country meet?
Ecalono: I don’t have a watch on me but too many. So, my girls are actually amazed. They’ll come up to me at the end of a meet some time and they’ll be like, “How did you get to that spot, to that spot, to that spot? It was like you were with me the entire time.”
Swatek: Do you scout the courses out before?
Ecalono: As a team, we always walk the course prior to racing it.
Swatek: But are you constantly looking for shortcuts from point A to point B quickly?
Ecalono: Yeah, I feel like it’s important, especially at this one spot or this spot, like this is a critical spot, or I’m thinking in my head during this course walk, “This spot right here is going to be a very quiet, lonely place. I’m going to make sure I’m there.” So, yeah, I’m constantly moving and running at cross-country meets, too. I go through like four shirts. So, it’s all good. It’s fun.
Swatek: And your runners can’t say you’re not putting in the work, either, if you if you’re sweatier than they are after the race, right?
Ecalono: It’s not about that, right? It’s just just what I do. I love to do it. And I’m still young enough to kind of get around like that, too.
