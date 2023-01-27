Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.61/week*
Frederick boys basketball player Elwyne Wordlaw rattled off names of teammates, specifying how each of them helped the Cadets valiantly battle against their toughest opponent yet this season, St. Maria Goretti.
He praised Cadets coach Emonte Hill for preparing the team for such a challenge.
But Wordlaw's name was the one called when the unbeaten Cadets needed someone to take the shot that would allow them to pull out a win that seemed beyond their reach just minutes earlier.
With his team trailing by two and 3.4 seconds left, Wordlaw caught an inbounds pass in the backcourt, dribbled toward the right wing and nailed an off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Frederick a thrilling 54-53 comeback win over visiting Goretti.
Wordlaw, who finished with 24 points, couldn't remember ever hitting a shot of that magnitude in his basketball career.
"Never like that," he said of the jumper, which came after he dribbled by a teammate while a defender was chasing closely behind. "I had my man on my back. I had to turn to get my shot off, and I just hit it."
Wordlaw's coach, who played for Frederick High in the 1990s before going on to play in college, was asked if he had ever been in that situation.
"When we played TJ [my] senior year, that shot that rolled around the rim. It didn't go in," Hill said. "This time, we came out on the plus side."
Spectators, who had been routinely erupting after Frederick baskets since the first quarter, stormed the court after Wordlaw's game-winner. After emerging from that mob and heading toward the handshake line, Wordlaw kissed his mother on the cheek.
It was an emotion-laden win for the Cadets, especially since they faced a seemingly daunting 12-point deficit with 4:15 left in the game, a hole they fell into after scoring just two points in the third quarter.
Scenes from Frederick vs. Saint Maria Goretti basketball at Frederick High School on Friday.
Katina Zentz
Wordlaw's heroics came after Jahsan Johnson hit two free throws to give Goretti a 53-51 lead with 3.4 seconds left. During the ensuing timeout, Wordlaw unsurprisingly got the nod to take the game's final shot.
"Win, lose or draw, make or miss, he wants the ball in his hands at that moment," Hill said. "And tonight he made the shot, he made the play, and that's what he's all about. He's a high-character kid, he's a bona fide leader."
Like any good leader, Wordlaw was quick to credit those he went to battle with.
"We've got, I believe, the best coach in the state," Wordlaw said. "He puts us through adversity every day, so we're prepared for moments like this."
He then praised teammates.
"Ivan [Quijada] hit big shots down the stretch. David [Dorsey] got more aggressive down the stretch, hit some shots. Joaquin [Snowden] was battling their big the entire day," Wordlaw said. "It's all a credit to them, I was just the one who hit the shot at the end."
Goretti (20-4) wisely put the clamps on Wordlaw after he piled up 16 points in the first half, including a 3-pointer in the final seconds of the second quarter that gave the Cadets a 28-25 halftime lead. While this often allowed others to get good looks, Frederick kept missing shots.
After Wordlaw hit a pull-up jumper with 7:17 left in the third quarter, the Cadets went scoreless for the next eight minutes. Quijada, who scored 10 points, broke Frederick's scoring drought with a 3-pointer at the 6:14 mark of the fourth quarter. He hit another 3 later, and Emonte Hill Jr. nailed one.
"We scored two points in the third quarter," Hill said. "We could've quit, but these guys have got a lot of character, and it showed. These guys are pushed extremely hard behind the scenes every single day, and today they understand why."
Trailing 38-30 heading into the final quarter, Frederick switched to a run-and-jump defense, which often includes jump-switching and trapping. As the quarter progressed, Frederick began forcing turnovers that helped it stage a 12-0 run to tie the game at 49 with 1:50 left.
"That's something that we wanted to do for awhile. We really haven't been very good at it," Hill said. "At that point, we just threw it out there to see what would happen, and we got some turnovers that we needed late in that basketball game."
Another defensive key for the Cadets was containing 6-foot-9, 210-pound post player Caleb Embeya, who was dominating in the paint and scoring off putbacks at will early on. Snowden spent most of the night battling Embeya.
"He's a man, he's a handful," Hill said of Embeya, who finished with 19 points, including some dunks. "Joaquin Snowden battled his tail off. Whoever was in there tried to keep a physical body on him even if he was a little stronger."
Hill thought Frederick's recent close win against North Hagerstown helped prepare them for this dogfight. Granted, tough practices help, too.
"These guys are pushed extremely hard behind the scenes every single day," Hill said. "And today they understand why because they were prepared for the moment, they were ready to go, and nothing bothered them, they stayed even-keeled throughout."
