Thomas Johnson senior midfielder Donovan Goad knows the ins and outs on how to properly finish in soccer.
He knows when to kick the ball with power when the situation calls for a long-distance shot. He also knows when just an easy tap will do the job.
Goad showed both skills in the Patrioits’ 4-1 win win over crosstown-rival Frederick on Tuesday at Frederick High School. The win keeps TJ unbeaten through three matches.
Goad’s first goal, a blast from 25 yards out, came with 25 minutes, 12 seconds left in the first half. Following a restart off a Frederick foul, his well-placed shot moved left to right across the field, on a diagonal path, ending up in the upper right-hand corner of the Cadets’ goal.
“That’s something we practice in training,” Goad said. “We know to attack the near post and cross it to the right because it’s hard to guard.”
Goad wouldn’t need a strong shot to score his second goal, which came during the final seconds of the first half. A missed shot took a short bounce, landing right at his feet, where he tapped the ball into an open net.
“Galo Cappelletti, our striker, flicked it off,” Goad said. “It bounced right in front of me, and I was able to just hit it real easy. Sometimes that’s all you really need. Don’t rush things.”
TJ coach Jim Reigel said he’s seeing a lot of improvement in Goad’s play.
“I think he came out of his shell tonight,” Reigel said. “He was composed. He took his time setting up the shots. He’s one of our classic seniors. He took advantage of the opportunities he had to score tonight.”
The Patriots led 2-1 at halftime, then clinched the win with a pair of second-half goals. Jeannot Secke scored 10 minutes into the second half. Carson Grove scored on a breakaway goal with 7:24 left in the match.
“Alessandro Mota passed the ball to me, which set up the breakaway situation,” Grove said.
TJ took on a Frederick team that featured a strong, four-back defense. The Patriots outshot the Cadets 18-5.
“When you’re up against a defense like that, you just have to play through it,” Grove said. “That’s a credit to Frederick. They played good defense.”
Frederick tied the match at 1 with 20:22 to go in the first half when TJ was called for a hand-ball violation in the penalty area. Joel Jamieson converted the penalty kick for the Cadets (0-3).
“In a year where some things have been taken away from these guys, they rose to the occasion,” Reigel said. “This was your classic TJ-Frederick matchup. It was a good result tonight, for sure. Frederick stayed composed.”
Frederick coach Jarron Brooks said he’s got a young team and is trying to develop the inexperienced players.
“They’re just happy to be out here after everything which has been going on,” he said.
TJ won the junior varsity match 4-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.