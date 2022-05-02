THURMONT — At first, it was odd seeing Catoctin senior softball player Avery Sickeri stick out her bat like she planned to bunt with a runner on first and no outs in the first inning.
For starters, Sickeri had two strikes on her. Also, she has been Frederick County’s top home run hitter this season.
But when Cougars hitters are down to their final strike, they take this approach to avoid striking out. As the pitch heads their way, they pull their bat back and take a shortened swing.
“If you’re early in the count, you’ve earned the right to take your Daddy hacks,” said Cougars coach Jessica Valentine, who borrowed this slash technique, with some modifications, from Catoctin baseball coach Mike Franklin. “But once we get the two strikes, now it’s a team at-bat and we’ve got to put the ball in play.
“It doesn’t mean they can’t hit for power, obviously,” she said.
Sickeri proved that point. She hit two-strike home runs in the first and fifth innings, employing this slash approach both times, to help the Cougars roll to a 13-3 win over visiting Walkersville in a battle between the Central Maryland Conference Gambrill Division’s top teams.
The Cougars have sole possession of first place in the Gambrill, improving to 9-1 (14-1 overall) with two division games left against Williamsport and Smithsburg. The Lions, who have concluded their regular season, fell to 14-4, 10-2 in the Gambrill.
Karsyn Barrick’s two-run double gave the Lions a 2-0 lead in the top of the first. But Sickeri quickly erased that advantage, smacking a two-run homer over the center-field fence in the bottom of the first.
“It makes the energy go up, homers like that. Especially when it was 2-0 and she came up and started off the game for us with a big two-run home run,” said Catoctin senior Paige Smith, who had two doubles, a sac fly and four RBIs. “That definitely got us back into it because our heads got down a little bit after they got on top quick.”
Sickeri struck again in the fifth, belting an opposite field, three-run homer over the right-field fence to give the Cougars a commanding 12-3 lead. Just as she did in the first, Sickeri used the slash approach with two strikes.
“It’s actually easier, when you square to bunt, to hit a home run because you don’t have room to mess up with your hands,” she said.
Sickeri now has 10 homers, and the slump she dealt with earlier in the season is a distant memory. During that slow start, she just took instructions from her coaches and didn’t let frustration get the best of her. Valentine wasn’t too worried.
“At the beginning, it wasn’t necessarily that she was not hitting well. She was hitting balls right at people, just getting unlucky,” the coach said. “And we just kept saying, once it clicks, it’s going to click. And it sure did click. She’s just been smoking the ball.”
Sickeri, who has committed to continue her softball career at Division II West Chester University (Pennsylvania) said she’s been working with a hitting coach since she was 7.
This is only Sickeri’s second year at Catoctin. She used to play for DuBois Central Catholic (Pa.).
“We were good there, too,” she said. “We went to states my freshman year.”
The Cougars hope to do similar things themselves this year, and they seemed to have all the ingredients to make a deep postseason run on Monday.
Pitcher Taylor Smith worked all six innings for the win, striking out 14 in yet another dominant outing against a tough team.
“When she is locked in, she is extremely tough. So if a kid’s getting a hit off of her, you just pat them on the back and say, ‘You guessed right,’” Valentine said. “Any time she gives up a hit, she doesn’t think she’s done a great job, but she did. That lineup’s tough, they’re scrappy.”
And Catoctin showed that its entire lineup is capable of doing serious damage.
Paige Smith, the No. 9 batter, had a two-run double that eluded the lunging center fielder’s glove in the second, a sac fly in the fourth and an RBI double in the six-run fifth.
“I was batting in the 2 spot in the beginning of the year, and it wasn’t working out,” said Smith, who now often reaches base, allowing the top of Catoctin’s order to come up with someone on base.
Carli Mazaleski, Catoctin’s No. 8 batter, laid down textbook bunts in the second and fourth that contributed to rallies. Number 7 batter Makenzie Lewis had a two-run single in the fifth and walk-off solo homer in the sixth, triggering the mercy rule. Number 6 hitter Raegan Miller and Sickeri each had three hits.
“They hit the ball top to bottom tonight, and the middle and bottom of their order definitely produced,” Lions coach Randy Hinkelman said. “But the story of this game to me is we kind of let them off the hook a little bit. We had six to eight errors, depending on how you score them, and you can’t win ballgames against good teams when you do that.
“And when Taylor goes out there and strikes out 14 of 24, that’s a recipe for losing, too.”
Ella Montgomery homered in the fifth for the Lions, and Hailey Putnam doubled.
