As it tries to stave off its first winless season in almost 50 years, Catoctin High’s football team is preparing to play in the playoffs.
So are four other Frederick County teams that don’t have winning records, one-win Tuscarora and Thomas Johnson, as well as 3-5 Urbana and 4-4 Oakdale.
Up until recently, these battered-and-bruised teams would be preparing for their seasons to end Friday night with the close of the regular season.
But playoff expansion in 2019 and then again this fall due to COVID-19 brought every team into the fold — at least for this season — and created the bizarre dynamic that allows even the winless teams to harbor championship dreams.
“At the end of the day, in the playoffs, records don’t matter anymore. It comes down to that. It’s a brand new season,” said TJ coach Bobby Humphries, using old clichés that happen to ring true in this setup.
The Patriots (1-7) will likely be seeded seventh out of eight teams in the newly created Class 4A-3A region and face Mount Hebron (4-4) in the first round of the playoffs next week. Tuscarora and Urbana also share the same region.
“Yeah, I was hoping for more wins. But it’s something different. It’s the chance to go somewhere new and feel a different atmosphere playing in a higher-level type of game,” Humphries said of his team’s playoff opportunity. “Our kids are looking forward to it.”
It wasn’t that long ago that one or two losses could wreck a team’s playoffs chances. A 9-1 regular season in 2017 wasn’t good enough for Oakdale to host a first-round playoff game.
But that was under the old setup the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association used for football that saw only four teams qualify for the playoffs in each of the 16 regions, spread over four classifications.
Football was the one MPSSAA holdout that forced teams to earn their way into the playoffs. In every other sport, every team made it, regardless of record.
Then, in April 2019, the MPSSAA voted to reduce the number of regular-season games from 10 to nine and expand the playoff field from four to eight in each region, allowing teams far more margin for error when it came to their playoff fate.
Later that fall, Frederick County sent an unprecedented number of football teams (eight) into the playoffs for a single season.
The pandemic brought another wrinkle into the equation. Teams were now faced with the very real possibility of losing games due to virus outbreaks, which would impact their status in the mathematical formula used to determine playoff spots.
In fact, Tuscarora had to forfeit two of its games this season against Frederick and Walkersville “out of an abundance of caution,” according to Titans athletic director Howie Putterman.
To address the potential inequity, the MPSSAA voted on Sept. 24 to allow all 182-member schools to participate in the football playoffs. Two extra classifications were created to avoid having extra rounds of playoff games, meaning six state champions will be crowned at the end of the season.
The change is supposed to apply only to this season. But some coaches are skeptical, given that expanding the field will likely generate more revenue for the MPSSAA.
“I am glad we are getting the chance,” Tuscarora coach Curtiss Belcher Jr. said of his team’s playoff opportunity. “But it needs to go back to earn your way in next season.”
Teams can opt out of playoff participation. But no Frederick County team had indicated it will do so.
Belcher’s team has played the entire season with virtually no margin for error. With barely more than 20 players on the roster, one or two injuries could jeopardize their ability to field a team.
Still, he said his players are looking forward to the chance to compete in the playoffs, even though not many things have gone their way this season.
The playoff expansion has also drained nearly all of the drama out of the final week of the regular season.
The only thing teams are really playing for this week is seeding, much of which has already been determined.
“They are giving us the opportunity to play [in the playoffs]. We are taking it,” said Catoctin coach Mike Rich, whose team hosts rival Brunswick on Friday and is aiming to avoid its first winless season since 1972. “Our guys are really fun to coach. I love going to practice every day. I love working with them. They have grown over the course of the season. Our breakthrough is going to come.”
