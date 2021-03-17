While the National Federation of State High School Associations began dividing field hockey games into four quarters this season, that hasn’t been enough periods for the Walkersville Lions so far.
The Lions have gone to overtime in all three of their games this season, a trend that continued Wednesday when Catoctin’s Morgan Ridenour scored the game-tying goal with 1 minute, 12 seconds left in regulation.
And after seeing promising scoring opportunities fended off by the Cougars during the first extra period, Walkersville was forced to venture into double overtime for the second straight game.
But there was something new for the Lions this time — they won.
Senior Jordyn Miller scored the game-winner, her second goal of the game, off an assist from freshman Samantha Tekin with 47 seconds left in the second overtime period as the Lions beat Catoctin 2-1 for their first victory of the season.
After repeatedly shrieking during scoring opportunities that ultimately didn’t pan out in the extra periods, Walkersville (1-2) players erupted when Miller finally ended the game, which seemed destined for a shootout.
“Three games and three overtimes,” first-year Walkersville coach Kelly Given said. “You’d think we’d be pros at it by now, but we waited until the last 47 seconds to finally come away with our first win in overtime. So it feels good for the girls.”
Just when the Lions looked poised to win in regulation, Ridenour scored on an assist from Raegan Miller.
“Of course, all of us are thinking, ‘Another overtime,’” Given said. “But we fought for the last 90 seconds. I think we got a corner or two near the end, tried to finish it in regulation. That ball just did not want to go in the cage for us today.”
Tekin, a freshman who moved to center back after sophomore Hannah Miller got sidelined with a concussion, wondered if she could’ve prevented Catoctin’s game-tying goal.
“I’m thinking, was it my fault? What was I doing wrong?” she said.
If she made a mistake at the critical juncture, she more than made up for it near the end of the second overtime. That’s when the Lions were mounting yet another scoring threat, and Tekin suddenly realized she needed to be a part of it.
“No one’s at post, I need to get up there,” she said. “And it was a good thing I did.”
Getting a stick on the ball, Tekin slipped a pass to Jordyn Miller.
“The goalie kind of went out to pressure Sam, and she made the perfect pass,” Miller said. “It was pretty easy to just put in. I was happy to finally just end it there. I was not trying to go to a shootout.”
Miller scored the game’s first goal — and her first of the season — by smacking in a shot off an assist from Shelby Ott with 6:19 left in the second quarter.
While this was Walkersville’s first win, its ability to stay in games with teams like Linganore suggests it can be competitive. Miller credited Given, who hails from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and played Division I field hockey at Kent State.
Young players have been contributing, too, including Tekin, whose role changed after Hannah Miller suffered a head injury in the opener against Frederick.
“We moved Samantha to our center back position, and she’s been doing great back there as a freshman starting at center back,” Given said. “She’s been in all of our overtimes.”
Then there is sophomore Olivia Miller, Hannah’s identical twin sister. She was the source of many Walkersville scoring threats on Wednesday, working the ball deftly past defenders en route to the circle. And more than once, her raised stick snagged airborne balls lifted by Catoctin defenders in hopes of quickly sending the ball upfield.
“She can see the field really well,” Given said. “She’s a great ball distributor, she’s not afraid to take it on her own, she’s not afraid to shoot. But she’s also very supportive of her teammates as well and tries to set them up for success.”
Given said the twins are Walkersville’s “dynamic duo” when they’re both on the field. Olivia said it was a hit when the Lions lost her sister, but she was encouraged to see how they coped with her absence against Linganore.
“I was so proud of our girls,” Olivia Miller said. “We lost [to the Lancers], but I thought we played awesome.”
Catoctin’s defense appeared sturdy throughout the game, starting with goalkeeper Natalie Hoyt. Hoyt made several tough saves to keep her team in the game, and Cougars like Kendall Abruzzese, Raegan Miller and Madison Myers thwarted scoring opportunities.
