Urbana senior receiver-defensive back Riley Smith played Friday's game against Linganore with a blue cast on his left wrist, returning to action after suffering a scaphoid fracture two weeks earlier.
"I wanted to be out here for my guys, cast or no cast," he said. "I could not miss this feeling for anything. I definitely wanted to play no matter what."
Smith's sense of urgency showed how much this one meant to the Hawks, who were looking to further validate their turnaround season by beating the Lancers — their arch rival and a state championship-game regular — for the first time in 10 years.
Riding another stellar defensive effort, one coach Brad Wilson deemed Urbana's best team defensive effort of the season, and getting plays from a resurgent offense in the second half, the Hawks beat the host Lancers 28-13.
With its win and Seneca Valley's loss to Damascus, Urbana (8-1) secured the No. 1 seed in the Class 4A-3A West region playoffs. Granted, Friday's victory was no mere stepping stone, which was evident as the Hawks congregated in front of the student section to celebrate the victory.
"This feels like the state championship. It's just on that echelon," Smith said. "Our history with Linganore, we haven't had much success. But we're different this year. ... We're not the regular Urbana, we're different."
Urbana's best season in recent memory has hinged heavily on its retooled defense, which had allowed just 6.25 points a game heading into Friday. And that unit's performance in the first half reassured the Hawks at halftime, when they found themselves locked in a 7-7 tie.
"Defensively we were playing well, like real well," Wilson said. "I think tonight was probably our best team defensive effort. It was everybody, and we knew we had to do that."
The Hawks kept quarterback Christian Petruzzello under near-constant pressure and made the Lancers (4-5) work hard for every yard. Even Linganore's tying touchdown, a 3-yard run from Petruzzello, came after Mason Farster got an interception and returned the ball to Urbana's 17.
Linganore's Ethan Arneson sped around the left corner several times for some decent gains, finishing with 152 yards on 21 carries. But the Hawks didn't let the Lancers back into the end zone until Arneson scored on a 4-yarder with 2:29 left.
"We just come up there and mess people up," defensive end Justin Tundo said when asked to describe Urbana's defense.
"I think just our overall communication and physicality," Urbana junior outside linebacker Mikey Shea said when asked about the team's defensive strengths. "We just never let off the gas, and we were just physical the whole night, and our coaches were helping us get calls in fast."
Wilson said the Hawks did make some adjustments on offense at halftime, looking to score for the first time since Keegan Johnson threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Yannick Siewe with 3:10 left in the first quarter.
Special teams and defense helped set up that go-ahead score. After Johnson's punt forced Linganore to start at its own 13, the Hawks forced the Lancers to punt from their own end zone and took over on Linganore's 31.
Three plays later, Aidan Stone scored the first of his two rushing touchdowns after taking a direct snap in Urbana's wildcat formation.
The two previous plays were Johnson completions to Smith, who was back on the field after missing last week's game against Tuscarora. The cast on his left arm didn't prevent him from remaining a reliable target, finishing with eight catches for 102 yards.
"It didn't effect me too much. I just have to kind of catch with my hands instead of my body," he said. "I did fine. It was rough at first at practice, but I got the hang of it pretty easy."
The Hawks were also getting decent gains from Sidney Joseph, who scored on a 6-yard run to give the Hawks a commanding 28-7 lead with 7:26 left. That score was set up when Aidan Himes blocked a punt.
Johnson completed 11 of 21 passes for 258 yards. After throwing just one interception in his first eight games, he had two passes picked off on Friday. Aside from Farster's, an alert Brody Damon intercepted a pass.
But the Hawks didn't wither, not with a chance to finally knock off the Lancers, who had been to the past four state championship games.
"It felt amazing, it's been too long," Shea said. "But it's ours now. We feel great."
