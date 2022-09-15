WALKERSVILLE — On an emotional day and night for Urbana High, one thought slipped into the back of the minds of the Hawks’ volleyball team as it prepared for a normal matchup on an abnormal day.
“This is for Ella. Let’s honor Ella,” freshman middle blocker Simone Assasie said.
That would be Ella Bresee, an Urbana sophomore who spent the past 17 months battling brain cancer and inspiring her friends and the community with her smile and upbeat attitude. Bresee lost her fight early Thursday morning, dying at 15 years old.
But through the tears and heavy hearts, the Hawks had to take on Walkersville in the evening. And they prevailed over the Lions, 25-19, 22-25, 25-15, 25-22.
“It’s been a really tough day for the school, and a lot of my girls are friends with Ella,” Urbana coach Jerry Burge said. “They were rough. … They really had to battle through a lot of emotions to get on the court.”
Before the game, both teams held a moment of silence, and the Hawks wore gray and yellow ribbons in their hair to honor Bresee, which they will do for the rest of the season.
Urbana broke many of its huddles with a “1-2-3 Ella” and carried her memory as motivation against an upstart Walkersville squad.
“It was obviously really hard to get through the day. We were really upset, lots of tears,” senior hitter and captain Claire Thompson said. “But I feel like before the game, we were like, let’s just buckle in, use our sadness and turn it into motivation to win for her.”
Thompson did her best to keep her mind — and that of her teammates — on the game, even if only for a brief time.
She led the way on the court, too, turning in a strong performance with 13 kills, three digs, an ace and a block. Thompson pummeled two kills that the Lions could not handle to finish off wins in the first and third sets.
When Thompson wasn’t flying around the court, middle blockers Assasie and Logan Burge kept the Hawks ahead. Burge had five kills plus a pair of digs and blocks, while Assasie had 11 kills and two blocks, the former her best mark so far in her brief high school career.
“Hitting sets that aren’t perfectly on the dot, I think I did pretty well with that,” Assasie said. “I started getting blocked toward the end, but I overcame that with a couple swings.”
The final of those swings put Urbana up 21-19 in the fourth set and elicited celebration from her teammates, despite Assasie’s surprised reaction at what she just did. She forced Walkersville to use a timeout, and the Hawks (3-0) put the set and match away soon after.
Still, the Lions (2-2) were encouraged by their play, spreading the kills around and taking a tight second set from one of the county’s powers. Adyn Isemann had 15 digs, and Grace Rohrer tallied 11 assists to lead Walkersville, while Makayla Harden had seven kills and Ella Montgomery racked up eight digs.
“Taking that one [set] from them definitely gave them a boost,” Walkersville assistant coach Wendy Hickman said. “The girls saw that they can hang with a team like this.”
But what happened on the court Thursday was little solace to an Urbana team that carried the memory of a life lost far too soon. It was an emotional and exhausting day, and when it came time to play, the Hawks had one charge: do it for their friend, their classmate and a bright light in everyone’s lives.
“We all had a hard day today, and I feel like we just came out, did our best, and that’s all that really matters,” Thompson said.
