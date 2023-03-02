It’s a tradition at Frederick High for its regional champion basketball teams to cut down the nets.
The twine represents a personal trophy for every player and coach that they’ve moved to the next level. Of course, the ultimate prize is cutting down the nets next week in College Park, but for now, the piece of twine will suffice.
And mere minutes into Thursday’s contest against Oakdale, it became clear this Cadets squad would be joining those past 16 boys basketball regional champions and climbing the ladder at the end of the night. Frederick got to do so after a breezy 70-46 win to clinch a Class 3A West regional crown in front of a sold-out and greatly appreciative home crowd.
“It feels [expletive] great, sorry for the language, but it feels great man,” junior guard Ivan Quijada said.
“Especially after last year, going out in the first round,” sophomore guard Emonte Hill Jr. chimed in, both smiling with their piece of the net tucked behind their ear.
With just how dominant the Cadets (25-0) have been all season — a perfect record with only four single-digit wins — arriving at a trip to states almost seemed like a foregone conclusion. Any member of the team, coach or player, will emphasize that the roots of this moment were laid after that disappointing exit last spring and in their ensuing work over the summer.
But it’s not like winning regional championships is foreign to some of these Frederick players. It last stood on top of the 3A West in 2020, when these seniors were freshmen and coach Emonte Hill Sr. was in his first year at the helm.
That squad crashed out in the state quarterfinals, right before the COVID-19 pandemic ultimately halted play anyway. This group has its sights set on something greater.
“I’m going to be honest, I’m going to enjoy it, but this isn’t the goal. That’s still down the road,” Hill Sr. said, the remnants of the net draped around his neck.
The Cadets clearly have the talent to get there, as evidenced by how they blitzed the Bears (16-9) with a barrage of 3-pointers and stifling defense.
Oakdale went six minutes without a field goal to start the contest, and by the time it found one, it was already down double figures. Frederick unloaded 12 triples, including six from junior guard Elwyne Wordlaw for a game-high 26 points.
“Our biggest thing is always defense, but it just so happened I was making shots today,” he said.
The lead only expanded as each minute ticked off the clock, peaking at 31 points late in the third quarter. It was a remarkably efficient result for the Cadets, especially given their opponent’s pedigree.
Oakdale, the defending state champion, lost a playoff game for the first time in nearly four years and were denied a fifth straight trip to states. Normally, the Bears are the roadblock to other teams’ title dreams.
Yet this year, that’s Frederick, which proved Oakdale’s equal and then some.
“Really what I want them to realize is what this feels like,” Bears coach Brandon Long said of his team. “We knew at some point we were going to have to pass the torch, and can you think of a better opponent to pass it to?”
It’s hard to answer that question with anything other than a resounding no.
This Frederick squad is one of the most dominant in the county’s recent history, nearly flawless in its execution night in and night out. So, it’s largely no shock that the Cadets ended up on top of the ladder after the contest, snipping a souvenir piece of the net to celebrate their accomplishments.
But soon after each player and coach took their turn, a new net went up in its place, ready to be filled with more buckets when Frederick hosts St. Charles in Saturday’s state quarterfinal. It’s the next step to the ultimate prize, one that could lead to more celebratory twine.
“It feels so good, but we know we can only celebrate tonight,” Wordlaw said. “This is just a step in the process.”
NOTES: Quijada scored 11 points and hit three triples for Frederick, while Hill Jr., CJ Dugue and Gavin Legge also cashed in from deep. David Dorsey cleaned up under the hoop for 10 points. Jordan Chaney led Oakdale with 10 points, also pulling down four rebounds. Gage Linton scored eight points, Evan Austin had six points and Dominic Nichols grabbed five boards.
