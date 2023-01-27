Beau Traber tends to make his presence known.
As an all-conference middle linebacker at Bucknell University, he said every article written about him contained the obligatory qualifier that he was “one of the most vocal players on the Bison.”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
Beau Traber tends to make his presence known.
As an all-conference middle linebacker at Bucknell University, he said every article written about him contained the obligatory qualifier that he was “one of the most vocal players on the Bison.”
“I bring a ton of energy into anything I am passionate about,” he said. “I can’t help it.”
Those personality traits often translate well into leadership positions.
Traber was a captain on his high school team in Norman, Oklahoma, he was a captain at Bucknell, and now he’s just launched himself into a new one as the varsity head football coach at Thomas Johnson High School.
His first official day on the job was Friday.
“Beau is a very intelligent young man,” TJ athletic director Mike Chavez said of the 32-year-old Traber. “He has a depth of knowledge of football. He’s grown up and been around football all of his life. ... In my conversations with other people about him, they said he was almost like another coach on the field when he played because he knew so much about every position.”
After moving to Frederick with his fiancée, Kristen, Traber started as a volunteer assistant with the TJ football program last season before being promoted to defensive coordinator near the midpoint of the season.
“I was looking for an opportunity to give back to the community in some sort of way,” he said. “I reached out to the [athletic directors] at a couple schools around here. Mr. Chavez was one of the first people to get back to me. TJ happens to be the closest high school to me. It’s a nice little bike ride over there.”
Traber succeeds Bobby Humphries, who stepped away from the job for personal reasons after five seasons at his alma mater.
During that time, Humphries shepherded the TJ football program through some of its lowest and most-difficult moments, including the cancelation of the 2019 season after one game due to a lack of players along with safety concerns.
He also played a prominent role in reestablishing the school’s feeder program, Thomas Johnson Youth Athletic Association (TJYAA).
“I think the world of Bobby. I have known Bobby for a long time, even when I was there as the assistant principal,” Chavez said. “I can’t thank him enough for who he has been. He had to be at the helm at a difficult time. We had shut the program down. Then, we had COVID as we tried to rebuild ... I can’t thank him enough for stepping in and running that program and keeping us afloat.”
This past season, Thomas Johnson had close to 100 kids come out for its football program, as the Patriots finished 1-9 for the second consecutive season.
The difficulty of the task ahead is not lost on Traber.
“Anything that is a challenge is an opportunity,” he said. “We have a bunch of great, awesome kids. Last year was an eye-opening experience for me. It made me realize that these kids deserve success.”
The son of former Baltimore Orioles first baseman/outfielder Jim Traber, Beau has always managed to squeeze the most out of his own ability and opportunities.
He excelled at middle linebacker despite being the size of a defensive back, 5-foot-9 and 205 pounds.
Traber credits the Olympic weight-lifting program he began during his freshman year of high school for opening his eyes to his potential.
“I knew what hard work was. I was outworking a lot of people,” he said. “But, once I started Olympic weight lifting, I started to work a lot smarter. I turned into being a very smart and technical player.”
Now Traber will be counted out to bring out the best in his players.
“Being able to utilize the knowledge and experience I have, I want to teach these kids about the values of hard work and everything that football can teach you as well, being a part of a team and everything that comes along with that. I want to build a program that will make the community proud.”
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Less than a week after being named the varsity football coach at his alma mater, Frederick High football coach Pat Cadden is this week's guest on The Final Score podcast.
After leading Linganore to a last-second, one-point win over Urbana to achieve status as the only unbeaten team in Frederick County this season in girls basketball, Lancers junior guard Trinity Lindblade and her coach, Rachael Easterday, are this week's guest on The Final Score podcast.
After scoring his second game-winning goal in a state final in November, Brunswick boys soccer player Logan Malone and his coach, Shawn Baker, are the guests this week on The Final Score podcast.
Follow local sports from your inbox with News-Post newsletters.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.