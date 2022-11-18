PARKTON — With one defender between him and the goal line, Middletown running back Carson Smith lowered his shoulder.
He had already avoided a couple tackles on this carry. Now it was time for one more.
Smith trucked the defender and barged into the end zone for the game's first touchdown.
The Knights didn't plan to come up short on Friday, whether they were aiming for the goal line, another postseason shutout or a coveted trip to the state semifinals.
Smith ran for three touchdowns and Middletown's defense remained un-scored on this postseason as the Knights beat host Hereford 21-0 in the Class 2A state football quarterfinals.
Middletown (9-3) will play at Kent Island — a 34-11 winner over Huntingtown — in next week's state semis. It's the Knights' first trip to the MPSSAA final four since their 2019 state championship season.
"Last year we came up short to Glenelg," Middletown senior defensive end-tight end Kieran Hofgesang said. "And it just means everything as a new team to be able to go onto state semis and potentially go on to states."
This game lived up to its billing as a battle between two physical teams that look to pound the ball with their running games.
While Smith has piled up productive games all season, Hereford held him to no gain on a fourth-and-2 on Middletown's first possession of the night.
He made up for that the next time the Knights got the ball. On his fourth carry of the drive, Smith found running room on the right side, eluded a couple tackles and rammed past a defender near the goal line for a 19-yard touchdown run that gave the Knights a 7-0 lead with 6 minutes, 3 seconds left in the second quarter.
"We were like, the outside run is there, we knew that," Smith said. "It was there, [I] just broke ankles, broke some tackles and finished it with a nice little truck."
With the way Middletown's defense has been playing this postseason, one touchdown has often been all the scoring needed to advance. That was the case again Friday.
After shutting out Hammond and Oakland Mills in its first two playoff games, Middletown did the same thing to the Bulls.
"Three playoff games, three shutouts," Smith said. "I mean, these guys are passionate, we want to get stats."
The Knights rarely gave up big runs, holding Hereford to 81 rushing yards, but they appeared to give one up early in the second quarter..
Hereford's Chris Makowy sped around the right corner and pulled away for an apparent 53-yard touchdown, but the play was negated by a holding penalty.
The Bulls also threatened to tie the game near the end of the first half on a play that saw them lose starting quarterback Grayson Aryes for the rest of the game with an injury, which caused him to be carted off the field and taken to the hospital.
Middletown was called for roughing the passer on the play, giving Hereford a first-and-10 at Middletown's 16 with 1:34 left in the second quarter. After inching closer to the end zone, the Bulls faced a fourth-and-1 from the 7 with 25 seconds left. Middletown stopped Makowy for no gain.
"We made a big stop at the end of the first half, and I think that really helped set momentum for the second half," Smith said. "We came out there fighting all four quarters, and now we're going to just keep rolling."
Knights coach Collin Delauter attributed his team's defensive stinginess to a team concept in which everyone does their jobs properly.
Cam Baker and Smith each grabbed an interception, and Nick Coleman got a fumble recovery when he stripped the ball from a receiver who had just made a catch in the final minutes. That turnover set up Smith's final score on a 5-yard run with 22 seconds left.
