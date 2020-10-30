Daryl Hayes could not oversell it.
No, his St. John’s Catholic Prep football team hasn’t been in the school’s weight room together since March. No, his Vikings didn’t get to practice fully until Oct. 19 in preparation for a game Saturday against an opponent that’s played three times already. Yes, all 42 of his varsity players will be wearing face coverings with their face masks during the contest to mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19.
But, as Hayes repeated time and again Tuesday night on the phone, these are “happy problems.”
“We’ve been blessed beyond belief to get this season out,” he said.
This weekend, St. John’s will be the first and only Frederick County football team to suit up this fall and take the field — Chuck Foreman Field at Ballenger Creek Park, to be exact. The Vikings host St. Michael the Archangel Catholic High School (2-1) of Virginia at noon Saturday.
“I don’t think you could put my level of excitement on a scale. It’s through the roof,” Vikings senior linebacker/receiver Will Curlett said. “There was a long period of time that I thought I wasn’t going to have a senior season, and to know that it’s happening and it’s [Saturday], it’s crazy.”
On Oct. 12, the IAAM and MIAA, which govern St. John’s sports programs, announced that it had ended its three-month postponement of athletics, and that member schools were permitted to start playing fall sports in an open format.
Less than three weeks later, here go the Vikings. And Hayes could not be more positive about these developments despite the hurdles presented by a shrunken timeline due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“You’re excited for them, because they’re excited,” Hayes said. “They haven’t been to the movies in forever. They didn’t go to the fair. This is the big thing they geared up for all summer. So I’m happy for them.”
To be sure, it’ll look a little different. First, it won’t be under the Friday night lights at McCurdy Field because heavy rain Thursday swamped the playing surface.
Meanwhile, the crowd will be restricted largely to the immediate family of Vikings players and parents of opposing players (St. John’s will celebrate Senior Night on Friday, just to get it out of the way given the tenuousness of the season.) And the Vikings will have a somewhat altered look, wearing fabric face masks that affix to the face mask portion of their helmets.
“They don’t affect us much,” Curlett said. “We were worried that they’d restrict airflow, but they’re not that bad. They’re about the same as having a Gaiter on. It really has a minimal effect. It’s not like they’re going to be a disadvantage for us.”
When St. John’s fall season was green-lit, Hayes reached out to coaching brethren in West Virginia (he is a Martinsburg resident), since that state started its high school football season on time. He researched best practices for managing a team during the coronavirus.
For instance, he said, something as basic as water breaks require new guidelines to avoid sharing bottles. Plans were also made for sanitizing the players’ hands at halftime and right after the game.
Additionally, there’s equipment and facility cleaning taking place every day, per St. John’s protocol.
“Quite frankly,” Hayes said, “our football storage room smells great compared to usual years. So maybe we’ll keep this up post-COVID.”
Even through all of the new precautionary measures brought on by such unique times, the Vikings have emitted positive vibes since they reconvened on Oct. 19. It’s beneficial, Hayes said, to have 13 seniors and a bulk of returning starters from a 5-6 team last fall.
That’s the biggest senior class on the largest roster of Hayes’ five-year tenure.
“If there was a good year to have this to happen, this would’ve been it,” he said of the 2020 challenges.
Curlett said such layered leadership meant many of the Vikings stayed in touch and on top of their conditioning program during what he called “the unknown” stretch before fall sports got the go-ahead.
Even so, St. John’s has three fewer weeks of true practice and not a single scrimmage.
“We jammed five weeks into two weeks, so there’s definitely going to be weak points,” Curlett said, echoing Hayes, who expects penalties and sloppiness on Saturday that would be typical of a late-August scrimmage.
“But we have almost all returning starters, so that’s a big bonus,” Curlett added. “So where we’re lacking in maybe wisdom, we’ll make up for with heart.”
Hayes has not changed his offensive playbook from last season, hoping that familiarity with their multiple-formation attack will assist in knocking off the rust.
“The thing I’m worried about most is just the ability to get things organized and get the plays out on time and have people line up correctly,” Hayes said.
For example, he said, Tuesday’s practice featured a period where the Vikings were trying to run through plays, working on changing snap counts, too.
“As practice wore on, things got a little better, a little smoother,” Hayes said.
He will count on his players’ experience and intelligence, noting that many of the Vikings thrive at being “intellectually nimble.”
On offense, most of St. John’s skill players are back from last year, including 1,000-yard running back Matt Hardin and quarterback Micah Glover, who started for the second half of the 2019 season, throwing for 500 yards and rushing for nearly 800. Three of their five starting linemen — Josh Hayes, Joey Martin and Richard Fuller — are back.
Hayes likes his playmakers. “Sometimes I wonder if we could have more than one ball in the game,” he said.
On defense, nine starters return, led by Curlett, who had 70 tackles and 11 for losses last year, and sophomore nose guard Josh Hayes, who had 11 sacks in 2019. Linebacker Matt Hardin is another top tackler, while defensive end Charlie Hoover had four fumble recoveries last fall.
The only new face is freshman safety Grayson DiPietro, who has already drawn high marks from Daryl Hayes.
“Our defense is pretty much in running condition,” Curlett said.
With such familiarity on that side of the ball, he expects the Vikings might be able to start disguising looks.
The Vikings hope they can quickly pick up where they left off last November, when they went to Tennessee and won the National Association of Christian Athletes Division I title with a victory over the Tennessee Heat.
Curlett could not have been happier when he put on pads for the first time again earlier this month.
“It felt like almost a little bit of normal in this crazy time,” he said.
