The Tuscarora boys varsity basketball team has shut down all activities because members of the team had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Like all other Frederick County Public Schools winter sports teams, the Titans boys varsity team was scheduled to begin its season belatedly this week. But those plans changed because of precautionary measures taken to decrease the spread of the virus.
“Some members of the boys varsity team have been determined to have had close contact with an individual that tested positive for COVID-19,” Tuscarora athletic director Howie Putterman wrote in an email to The Frederick News-Post. “FCPS has investigated and determined that due to the nature of the game of basketball and our practices, the members of the varsity team would be safest if we halted activities for 14 days from exposure.
“We are severely disappointed the season will be halted during this time, but the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and all athletic participants remains our primary focus,” he wrote.
This week marks the return of any sort of Frederick County Public Schools competitions for the first time since high school sports shut down in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. The FCPS winter season, which was set to begin Monday before snow wiped out events, will end Feb. 12, but there is a chance that Tuscarora’s boys basketball team will still get to play.
“[It] is the hope that the team will be able to resume activity next week, based on the 14-day quarantine,” Putterman wrote.
FCPS winter practices resumed last week after a lengthy shutdown. The hope was that such athletes wouldn’t have their season completely canceled, like spring athletes did in 2020, because of the pandemic.
But shutdowns like the one Tuscarora is going through are not uncommon for programs attempting to resume activities during the health crisis. Mount St. Mary’s men’s and women’s basketball teams have had their season interrupted by temporary shutdowns. And in neighboring Carroll County, where winter teams began competing weeks ago, there have been postponements caused by COVID-related quarantines.
“THS coaches and players have been and will continue to be vigilant with regard to mitigation procedures in place to protect our student-athletes while trying to afford them some semblance of an athletic season,” Putterman wrote.
