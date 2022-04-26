There is a strong bond that knits the Linganore High girls lacrosse team together this season.
Coach Brooke Wilson lightheartedly laments that she can’t get the players to stop chatting during practice.
The upperclassmen on the team have been playing together since they were freshmen, and many of the players hang out and do things outside of team activities.
“We really encourage a culture of the girls being each other’s best friends,” Wilson said. “Being good, close friends. Having a good, sharing environment where the girls can feel comfortable with one another. The seniors and juniors have taken ownership over that, and, once that happens, it spreads to the whole team.”
Such close bonds come in handy when the Lancers face adversity like they did Tuesday night at Tuscarora.
Playing nearly the entire second half at a two-player disadvantage due to an accumulation of yellow cards, Linganore pulled together and played some of its best lacrosse on the way to a 17-7 victory over the Titans.
The Lancers (9-2, 8-1 Central Maryland Conference) outscored Tuscarora 8-1 over the final 22 minutes, 51 seconds while down two players.
“It just brought a fire underneath the team,” said senior Leah Coletti, who scored six goals to lead the Lancers. “I think we all came together and said, ‘Look, this is the situation we are in. We just have to deal with it.’ I think we executed very well.”
Once a team accumulates four yellow cards in a game, they have to play a player down for the rest of the game.
Linganore hit that threshold after receiving three yellow cards in the first 2:09 of the first half. Then, Wilson expressed her frustration with the referees and was assessed a yellow card, costing the team another player.
“Every ref is different,” sophomore Meg Hummel said. “They were calling stuff with the way we play defense that hasn’t been getting called in other games. We adjusted well to the situation.”
The Lancers were not assessed another yellow card the rest of the way, as they began to dominate.
Having fewer players on the field allowed them to spread out more, which created more open lanes for passes and runs to the goal.
On one sequence, junior Savannah Donahue weaved her way around what seemed like the entire Tuscarora defense and then finished her chance with a goal, making it 14-6 with 7:21 to play.
“We didn’t practice any of the stuff we ended up having to do today,” Wilson said. “We had to adjust to the officials. The girls didn’t practice any of it. They stayed composed through the whole thing. It totally altered the game plan.
“I just said, ‘I am so proud of you.’ It takes such a high-caliber team to make that adjustment mid-game and execute so well with it, and they did just that.”
Tuscarora coach Brad Gray was not disappointed by his team’s effort, even though it couldn’t capitalize on being up two players for most of the second half.
Freshman midfielder Delaney Stup scored three goals to lead the Titans (5-4).
“I am actually really proud of the fight and the grit the girls showed,” Gray said. “They came out and gave it everything we had, and that’s what Tuscarora lacrosse is. We are not the best. We are not the fastest. But we are going to play hard and we are going to compete. I have never doubted the effort of my girls for a second this season.”
