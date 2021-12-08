Saint John’s Catholic Prep’s boys basketball team has had to endure a learning curve over the past few weeks adjusting to the coaching style of first-year Vikings coach Devin Williams.
Fresh off a 10-point win at Clarksburg Tuesday night, the Vikings returned to the Plamondon Gymnasium for their home debut against the Severn School in a busy stretch of five games over six days.
The Vikings erased a first-quarter double-digit deficit, but a myriad of missed layups, turnovers and a lack of urgency inside the final two minutes allowed Severn to escape with a 57-53 win Wednesday night.
“We had mental lapses. We stopped locking in. We stopped going 100 percent and we all got in our heads,” said Vikings senior Macahi Nelson, who finished with a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Added Williams: “We have a group of guys that are learning how to play together. I think they’re honestly still trying to learn our coaching staff, myself in general, and figure out where everyone fits in.”
Scenes from the St. John’s and Severn basketball game at St. John’s Catholic Prep on Wednesday.
Katina Zentz
The Vikings (1-2) will regroup with a day of practice before a weekend trip to play three games in the Gonzaga DC Classic, an eight-team tournament featuring some of the top ranked teams from North Carolina, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Washington D.C.
The Vikings (1-2) will travel Friday to Gonzaga College High School in Washington, where they will have a 5 p.m. matchup against host Gonzaga College.
“The D.C. Classic is a big-time, national event,” Williams said. “These guys have the opportunity to shock the world or at least put some eyes on them and get exposure.”
Neither team held more than a five-point lead following the first quarter in what became a back-and-forth affair with six ties and five lead changes.
Fighting off a left ankle injury suffered earlier in the fourth quarter, Nelson was fouled and tied it at 49-49 with 2:19 to go, hitting the front end of a pair of free throws.
“I was nervous when I saw my ankle buckle but I tried to shake it off,” Nelson said. “It’s not hurting, but I’ll put some ice on it and hopefully I’ll be OK.”
Severn’s Justin Queen split a pair of free throws, and a driving layup by Kingston Price — who scored 11 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter — put the Admirals ahead for good, 52-49.
“[Price] was pretty quick off the dribble, but we didn’t have good help defense and let him get by us,” Nelson said. “We weren’t being aggressive, and that’s what hurt us today.”
The Vikings got within 52-51, as Antonio Perez Jr. found a cutting Dezmyn Richardson for a layup with 40 seconds remaining.
Price connected on a pair of free throws, and a 3-point shot by Perez with 20 seconds left — which would have tied the game at 54-54 — rimmed out.
Trailing 55-51 with 15.4 seconds left, St. John’s advanced the ball past midcourt and was unable to get a shot off, prompting a timeout from Williams with 8.3 seconds left.
Perez drove for a layup with 3.0 seconds to go, but time ran out on the Vikings’ comeback as Jacob Randall knocked down a pair of free throws that put the Admirals ahead for good.
“We’ll use all of that as a teachable moment moving forward. Understanding time and score, understanding where you are on the court and understanding what our team concept and what are mission or goal is in that possession,” Williams said.
Called for a technical foul for dunking the ball in pregame warmups, the Vikings fell behind 2-0, a deficit that would grow to 11-1 before Williams called timeout with 4:12 left in the first quarter.
Nelson’s 3-pointer out of the timeout led to a 17-4 run by the Vikings into the second quarter. It gave the hosts their first lead, 18-15, with 7:09 left in the first half on 3-pointer from Jaden Codlin, who finished with 11 points.
The next four minutes of play featured a stretch of missed shots, turnovers, and bodies tumbling to the court by both teams before the Vikings entered halftime clinging to a 25-23 lead.
