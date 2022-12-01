Despite its youth, despite its injuries, despite getting blown off its home field twice, Oakdale fully expected to be here.
Coach Kurt Stein remarked after one preseason practice that this might be the most talented football team the school has ever had. That includes the unbeaten team that rolled to the Class 2A state championship in 2018.
For one of the rare times in their short history (12 varsity seasons), the Bears were big, burly and talented along the offensive and defensive lines. And they had three dynamic juniors to lead the way in quarterback Evan Austin, receiver and defensive back Hunter Thompson (901 receiving yards, 10 TDs) and defensive end and tight end Dom Nichols.
“We have a lot of talented kids,” Stein said. “It was all about whether we could play our best football at the right time, if they could grow.”
Yet the Bears’ journey to Saturday night’s 3A championship game against Damascus (11-1) at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis has been far from a smooth ride.
First, they had to replace 10 starters from last season, including their starting quarterback, top receiver and best running back.
Then, they had to overcome the loss of starting running back Daniel Joseph to a serious rib injury that knocked him out for the season.
There was also the 14-point halftime deficit at home to Linganore, the near 500 rushing yards they allowed in a 28-point home loss to Fort Hill and the 27-point hole they fell into on their way to a 21-point home loss to Frederick High.
Plus, there wasn’t a lot of grizzled experience to lean on with only seven seniors in the starting lineup.
“We had to figure out what we were good at,” Stein said. “As talented as the kids are, we have never played with this collection of kids before, and it took us a little prodding to figure out the best way to play.”
The Bears (11-2) discovered they were at their best offensively when Austin could take off and run after taking the snap. They were reluctant to let him do that too much during the regular season, fearing that too much wear and tear might lead to an injury.
But since turning him completely loose in the playoffs with an offense predicated on run-pass option plays, Austin has produced big play after big play, primarily with his legs, and carried Oakdale into its second state final in the last four years.
Almost half (83) of his running plays have occurred in the playoffs. And, through four postseason games, he has made them count, piling up 563 yards and seven touchdowns. That nearly doubles his passing yards (362) and passing touchdowns (three) over the same span.
With the season on the line every week, Oakdale has also been more willing to put Austin in the defensive backfield. And, last week, he came up with the game-clinching interception in a 27-22 victory over St. Charles in the state semifinals.
Austin was a standout receiver for the Bears last season before taking over the starting quarterback job, a position he played in youth football.
“Figuring out how to play with Evan, who is a unique type of player, took a little time,” Stein said. “He’s been great all year. ... He’s really grown into [the position]. We wanted to protect him earlier in the year. We didn’t want him running the ball 35 times a game in September.”
On defense, the 6-foot-5, 250-pound Nichols has cranked it up a notch in the playoffs and shown why he is such a heavily recruited Division I college prospect.
All but two of Nichols’ 10.5 sacks this season have occurred in the playoffs, as the Bears have shifted their defensive alignments around to help free him up.
In the 20-17 redemption victory over Frederick on Nov. 12 that ended the Cadets’ unbeaten season, he had two sacks on the final possession of the game to snuff out any comeback hopes.
Then, in last week’s state semifinal win over St. Charles, Nichols produced three sacks.
“When he has the throttle down, he’s as good as anyone,” Stein said.
As far as Oakdale has come on this quest, there are still obstacles that remain in the path forward.
Senior captain Josh Crummitt, the starting center, defensive tackle and emotional leader, dislocated his right knee cap last week against St. Charles and is questionable to play in the state final. He’s spent most of the practice week in street clothes and moving around on crutches.
Senior Rory Blanchard, a do-everything player who has filled in more than capably as the starting running back in Joseph’s absence and also serves as the team’s placekicker, suffered a high ankle sprain in the semifinals. He will try his best to give it a go against Damascus, Stein said.
And then there is Damascus, the big, strong, talented 11-time state champion. The Hornets will pose a formidable challenge in the 3A championship game.
But, undaunted, the Bears will push forward, just like they have all season when the odds have seemed stacked against them.
“I mean, it’s been up and down. But it’s probably been one of my favorite football seasons that I have ever played in,” Crummitt said. “I mean, this group of guys, the coaches, everything is just amazing. Everyone kind of has the same goal. We are all working toward the same thing.
“When you have a group of guys that are hungry and they want what they want and, you know, we go out there and work hard every day, it kind of just pushes us to go harder and harder.”
