For the most part, there hasn’t been any soccer played in the area since the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down a year ago, but to watch Tuscarora’s boys soccer team against Urbana on Tuesday night, one would think the layoff was much shorter.
Tuscarora took a lead early in the match, then added two more goals in the final 20 minutes of play for a season-opening 3-0 win at Tuscarora High.
The last time the Titans’ boys played an official match was November 2019, in the Class 3A West playoffs.
“This is the first time this season we’ve played someone other than ourselves,” Tuscarora coach Todd Knepper said. “It feels pretty good.”
While it’s true that high school soccer was shut down in the fall, many players found other ways to stay focused. For example, Tuscarora senior Christian Dwimoh, who scored the match-clinching goal in the final minutes on Tuesday, stayed active by playing club soccer during the high school soccer hiatus.
“I’ve been playing with FC Frederick all year round, perfecting my craft, getting ready to be back out here on the field with my guys, making an impact on the game. I’m just happy to be back out here with such a good group of guys. They’re pretty special.”
Knepper said having players involved with club soccer year round made it a little easier to get back into the high school soccer groove.
“There’s not as much rust to knock off,” he said.
There was the matter of having players adjust back to playing on natural grass, since most club soccer teams have the luxury of playing on turf fields, where ball control and dribbling is easier.
“Tonight was a passer’s game,” Knepper said.
Dwimoh’s goal came in the final two minutes of the match.
“I just put on some speed, got around the keeper and was able to put the ball in the net with my left foot,” he said.
For only having about three weeks of practice, Dwimoh was impressed by how well the team played.
“These guys are pretty amazing,” he said. “We’ve got a really special group of guys this year. It’s just great to be with them, on the field and off.”
It only took Tuscarora 90 seconds to set the tone for the match.
The Titans got possession of the ball around midfield on a counter attack. Off a deflection, Thomas McGough kicked the ball in for a 1-0 lead. Knepper said he was concerned McGough might have been offsides on the play, but McGough raised his hands, signaling to his coach that his position was proper.
With 19 minutes left in the match, Tuscarora’s David Diaz converted a penalty kick for a 2-0 lead.
“Urbana’s got a good team,” Knepper said. “It’s great to start off this type of a season with a rivalry game.”
Goalkeeper’s Bryant Hurley and Ivan Quijada combined for the shutout.
“In a normal season, we log in about 12 to 24 hours of training time for our first match,” Urbana coach Scott Schartner said. “In this case, it was about six hours. Circumstances are, well, they are what they are, but this was a chance for us to get this team back together after such a long layoff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.