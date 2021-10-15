Andrew Cramer’s main sport is lacrosse.
His football coach at Tuscarora, Curtiss Belcher, doesn’t need to be reminded of that because he also serves as the school’s boys lacrosse coach.
But no matter what sport Cramer plays, Belcher knows what he’s getting.
“Andrew is a dog,” Belcher said. “He’s a tough, smart kid, and I would go anywhere and do anything with him.”
On Friday, the Titans went into overtime with Cramer, looking for the their first victory of a trying season.
Cramer alertly stripped the ball from a Thomas Johnson ballcarrier and held onto it for a fumble recovery on the extra period’s first possession. And two plays later, playing the quarterback position he just recently returned to, Cramer scored the game-winning touchdown on a 6-yard run to lead the Titans to a thrilling 27-21 comeback win over the Patriots at Frederick High School.
The Titans came into the game with an 0-6 record, and two of those losses were forfeits that occurred because coronavirus precautions prevented the team from playing. And their chances of getting that elusive first win seemed scant after they fell behind 14-0 in the first half.
Those circumstances made Friday’s triumph all-the-more gratifying.
“I have no words. I’m so excited. This is what we’ve been looking forward to all year,” Cramer said. “TJ got us last year [in the spring of 2021] in overtime, and it’s a really good feeling to get them back. It’s a really good feeling to get a win in my senior year.”
A chance at that win appeared to vanish on the last play of regulation.
Jaiden Pritchard — TJ’s speedy, elusive left-handed quarterback who continually slipped out of would-be sacks and tackles and threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Devin Jordan in the first quarter — took off and found some running room on a fourth-and-4 play from his own 25.
From the center of the field, beyond the line of scrimmage, Pritchard then lofted what was intended to be a lateral pass to the right side of the field, where Ben Pearch caught it.
Pearch sped down the right sideline and into the end zone as time expired, triggering a roar from TJ’s sidelines and cheering section and causing at least one Tuscarora player to lay face first down on the turf.
But referees ruled that Pritchard had thrown an illegal forward pass, sending the game into overtime.
“We drew it up in the dirt to see if we could make something happen, and we did,” TJ coach Bobby Humphries said. “They saw a forward pass, I saw a lateral pass. We’ll see what the film says. But it doesn’t really matter at this point because the call on the field stands.”
Cramer was trying to chase down Pritchard on that play.
“I saw him throw it and just them run,” Cramer said. “Then I saw the flag come out and I looked where he was on the field, and I was like, something can’t be right with that one because I looked at the sticks, and he was like 15 yards in front of them.”
On the first play in overtime, Cramer then went for the ball as a TJ ballcarrier was draped with defenders.
“We had talked all game about when we have a gang tackle, strip out the ball because they like to hold it loose,” he said. “And I went right in and I put my arm in.”
After Cramer carried the ball on Tuscarora’s first overtime play for a 4-yard gain, he covered the remaining 6 yards on the next play, using his line to keep moving a pile of defenders toward the goal-line.
“My big boys helped push me in,” Cramer said. “It was a great feeling.”
While Cramer played quarterback in the past for the Titans, he moved to wide receiver this season. He didn’t want to get too banged up for lacrosse season, and Tuscarora had a capable QB in Cole Gormant. But Gormant is sidelined, so Cramer returned to taking snaps.
He threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Malik Witherspoon, who managed to haul in the ball after it was tipped by a nearby defender, and a 31-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Sanger, who broke a tackle near the 5 to complete the play. Those scores gave Tuscarora a 21-14 lead with 10:25 left.
But TJ tied the game when Jordan caught a 51-yard TDP from Jackson Bittner with 4:12 left.
TJ’s early lead vanished in a matter of minutes in the third quarter, thanks to a bizarre set of events.
Getting the ball at TJ’s 8 after a short punt, Tuscarora narrowed the deficit to 14-7 on Marshall Ayivon’s 6-yard run.
On the ensuing kickoff, TJ’s returner drifted into the end zone and threw an illegal forward pass, which resulted in a safety.
Getting the ball back on free kick, Tuscarora scored again on the Cramer-to-Witherspoon pass.
Another TJ fumble set up the drive that ended with Cramer’s TDP to Sanger.
“Too many mistakes. Too many turnovers, too many silly penalties,” Humphries said. “Just can’t win a game doing that.”
Xavion Diggs scored for TJ on an 8-yard run.
