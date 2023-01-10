With less than two seconds left, Thomas Johnson had one last chance to try and tie or win Tuesday’s girls basketball game. Down by two, the Patriots drew up an inbound for senior guard Jennifer Lombardo, who had made two 3s earlier in the night, to try and sink the winning triple.
But Tuscarora immediately shut that off, and Titans senior guard Cat Papaioannou got her hand on the ball as time expired to end any threat and give her squad its second victory of the season, 29-27 at home.
“Offensively, it was a rough night, but in the fourth quarter, our resiliency defensively, our mental toughness … it felt like they realized what it was going to take to win, and they did it,” Tuscarora coach Kevin Meredith said. “Mentally and emotionally, that’s a huge step for us.”
The Titans pulled ahead for good with an 8-0 run to open the fourth quarter.
The first six of those points belonged to junior forward Skylar Davis, who hit a driving layup, midrange 2 and pair of free throws to give Tuscarora (2-9) its largest lead at six.
“The middle was open a lot, and we just needed to drive,” Davis said. “That was my goal the whole time.”
Her layup ended a nearly 16-minute field-goal drought for her team, which stayed in the contest thanks to foul shots from junior forward Lauren Ceresini and defense that prevented any TJ runs.
Davis anchors the Titans’ offense, though she sat out much of the contest in foul trouble. Her six-point spurt came shortly before she fouled out, and her teammates picked her up with a layup by senior guard Natalie Lepkowski.
“She is our offensive everything that keeps us going, as you saw by the score,” Meredith said. “When she’s not in there, it’s a different game for us.”
Davis finished with a team-leading 10 points and five rebounds, followed by eight points from junior guard Laney Barton.
Senior guard Gabby Concepcion led the Patriots with seven points and 10 rebounds, while senior forward Jasmine Hardy had eight rebounds and a block. Sophomore forward Tamanii Littles had four points and two blocks.
TJ (1-9) helped limit Tuscarora’s attack with improved man-to-man defense, something the Patriots have been working on all season as coach Gina Airing wants her squad to expand beyond its typical zone defense.
“We haven’t run man-to-man defense since I’ve been running the program,” Airing said. “I saw great improvement [tonight]. We were going after the ball, the rebounds, we were diving on the floor. We were just straight-up hustling. We took a full charge here by Jasmine. It may not seem big to some people, but that’s progress, and that’s what we want to go toward.”
NOTE: TJ won the JV game 32-30.
