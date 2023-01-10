With less than two seconds left, Thomas Johnson had one last chance to try and tie or win Tuesday’s girls basketball game. Down by two, the Patriots drew up an inbound for senior guard Jennifer Lombardo, who had made two 3s earlier in the night, to try and sink the winning triple.

But Tuscarora immediately shut that off, and Titans senior guard Cat Papaioannou got her hand on the ball as time expired to end any threat and give her squad its second victory of the season, 29-27 at home.

