Despite controlling possession for the vast majority of Thursday’s Class 3A West Region I semifinal, Tuscarora boys lacrosse found itself tied with Thomas Johnson in a low-scoring affair deep in the third quarter.
The Titans unleashed an onslaught of shots, but many were blocked, and those that got through often ended up in the stick of Patriots goalie Ryan Fitzgerald. They faced a possible momentum-swinging man-down situation with a minute to go in the third, the Patriots seeking to wrest control and sneak into the lead.
But Tuscarora played some defense of its own, forcing a turnover. And, outnumbered, the Titans ran down the field and broke down TJ’s zone defense. Dalton Hicks set up in front of Fitzgerald and scored, the netminder having little chance to make a save.
Then, the goals kept coming.
That strike sparked a game-ending 8-0 run for Tuscarora, which pulled away for a 15-7 home win.
“At halftime, we said, ‘Just keep peppering him with shots, and they’ll go. It’s just a matter of time,’” Titans senior midfielder Andrew Cramer said. “We were very thankful that they started to fall.”
Fitzgerald made 18 saves and kept the Patriots in a game they struggled to command. A week prior, Tuscarora rolled to a 15-goal win over TJ, and if not for Fitzgerald’s standout performance, Thursday’s outing could have been just as lopsided.
“He’s been great all year,” Patriots coach Richard Fairley said. “It’s tough when you’re a goalie and the other team has 80 percent of the possessions … but if you give him a chance with an even number of possessions, he’s going to be great.”
His effort allowed TJ (3-10) to remain within two goals, tied or briefly in the lead for the first three quarters. Eli Cornell and Billy Coughlin paced the Patriots offensively in their limited chances, scoring four goals and three goals, respectively.
Coughlin’s hat trick tally came after he fought through traffic with just under three minutes left in the third quarter, knotting the game at 7-7.
But then, the Titans broke through with that man-down tally, and they hemmed in TJ for almost the entire fourth quarter. Tuscarora (6-7) wore out the defenders in front of Fitzgerald, leaving the keeper vulnerable as shot after shot rifled his way.
Just 27 seconds after Hicks’ strike gave the Titans the lead for good, Matt Nichols fired one in to give them a two-goal edge heading into the final quarter. He tallied three more times in the fourth quarter for a four-goal night, capping his team’s run with a mid-range snipe.
He was joined during the outburst by Hicks’ second goal of the game and Cramer’s two strikes. The latter led all scorers with six goals, the final tally coming moments after being robbed point-blank by Fitzgerald.
“He’s as good as anybody in the county, and that’s why he’s getting a $30,000 per year scholarship to go play in college,” Tuscarora coach Curtiss Belcher said of Cramer.
It ultimately meant the Titans got past the pesky Patriots, even as Fitzgerald did his best to keep his side in the game. Tuscarora will face another tough goalie in Linganore’s Jackson Curtis in Monday’s region final.
So, Belcher’s squad will have to do what it did to Fitzgerald: pepper him with shots, and eventually, some will find their way into the back of the net.
