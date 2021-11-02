Heading into this season, the Tuscarora boys soccer team’s roster appeared to be loaded.
There were talented backs like Tony Lombardi, and dangerous offensive weapons like Thomas McGough, Oscar Valdez and David Diaz, among others.
But the Titans didn’t have everything. When practice began in August, they needed a goalkeeper.
One of the players who helped fill that void was junior Aidan Ritta, who had been a striker — not a great one, either, according to him.
“I used to have some sort of goalie experience when I was younger,” he said. “So I just decided I’ll just do it again, I have more to offer the team if I’m in goal than just on the field.”
While being a keeper for the Titans can often be a boring job, with shots few and far in between, Ritta was confronted with a sudden burst of late-game excitement on Tuesday, and his response helped Tuscarora continue its season-long quest to play for a state title.
With a little over three minutes left and Tuscarora holding a one-goal lead, Ritta made a save on Oakdale standout Ethan Simpson’s hard shot, and the host Titans went on to close out a 2-0 win in the Class 3A West Region I championship match.
The Titans advance to the state quarterfinals, where they will play a yet-to-be-determined opponent when the final eight teams are re-seeded based on regular-season records. With a 16-0-1 record, Tuscarora figures to get a high seed after capturing its first regional crown since 2008, when it won the program’s only state title.
“This is the first region championship we’ve had in a while, so it’s really exciting,” Ritta said.
The excitement reached a crescendo in the final minutes, starting with Ritta’s only save of the match.
While McGough later removed all suspense by scoring another goal for the Titans in the last minute, Titans coach Todd Knepper pointed to Ritta’s save as one of the match’s biggest moments.
“If that goes in, it’s a nightmare for us,” Knepper said.
Keep in mind, Oakdale is a dangerous team. Coming into this match, the Bears only had one loss, a 2-0 setback to Tuscarora on Oct. 19. Despite dealing with injuries to key players throughout the season, the Bears kept finding ways to win, and Knepper speculated what would’ve happened if Ritta didn’t block Simpson’s shot.
“Right before the end of the game, that would’ve tied it up,” he said. “They would’ve had momentum on their side, and they would’ve been flying at us. So you can’t speak highly enough about Aidan and his character, and that was their lone shot on goal.”
The ball bounced off the inside of Ritta’s leg, then was cleared by sophomore Jake Bender.
Had Ritta ever made such a save?
“Never,” Ritta said. “Even in club, when I played goalie, I never had a save like that.”
Ritta’s transition to keeper has been eased by his backs, who usually make sure he doesn’t have to face such shots. Still, as the Titans delve deeper into the postseason, the keeper might find himself having to make plays at crucial times.
“As of August 10th, that guy was a field player. He didn’t put the gloves on until August 11th, when we were in need,” Knepper said. “He’s had a lot of boring games this year to be honest, where he wasn’t involved. And we’ve kept him ready, and he’s kept himself ready.”
Tuscarora controlled possession most of the night. Rather than press the Titans, Oakdale looked to limit Tuscarora’s scoring opportunities, especially in the first half, and take advantage of scoring chances that arose.
“We wanted to cut out what they’re good at, which is playing a lot of throughballs, a lot of off-the-ball runs,” Oakdale coach Wil Ricketts said. “And they like to play it wide. So we wanted to exploit what they’re not good at, which is the space that they leave at the back.”
But as they’ve done so many times this season, the Titans got an early goal, allowing them to play with the lead most of the night, on a play that started when Erick Rodriguez carried the ball across the top of the 18-yard box and passed to Valdez.
Oakdale keeper Dylan Miller deflected Valdez’s shot from the left side, and the deflected ball bounced off the right post. As Oakdale players tried to clear the ball, it got tapped into the net.
“With the grass how it is and including the water, it’s very slippery,” Ricketts said. “They’re used to turf, and they couldn’t get their footing, and eventually they got used to it.”
The Titans had other close calls, including several from McGough. With a little less than 16 minutes left, McGough headed a ball that bounced off the right post, then banged a shot off the rebound that was blocked by keeper Jordan Brickner.
McGough finally connected near the end of the match. Taking a feed from Valdez, the senior blasted a high shot from the right side that sailed into the net. McGough then ripped off his jersey and slid on his knees near the right sideline.
Brickner replaced Miller, who has been bothered by a groin injury, with 19:30 left. The Bears also lost standout Cristian Topovic to an ACL injury, and Simpson missed time early this season with an MCL injury.
“I’m proud of them,” said Ricketts, in his first year at the helm for the Bears. “They play really hard for each other, really hard for me.”
