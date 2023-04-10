On Saturday, Tuscarora baseball took what coach Nick Winpigler termed a “productive loss.”
The Titans were dealt a 14-run thrashing by host Catoctin at the annual Rob Seidel Tournament, the game not counting for state playoff seeding. But the young squad saw how the Cougars executed at the plate — working long counts, limiting strikeouts, using their speed to supplement hard contact — and felt they could learn from the county’s top team.
“All they did was shorten up and put the baseball in play. I told our guys, that’s what we need to do,” Winpigler said.
It’s clear they applied some of those lessons in Monday’s 13-5 road rout of Linganore, turning in their biggest offensive outburst of the season thus far.
Tuscarora was more patient at the plate, working 12 full counts and often doing whatever it took to keep the line moving, be it a sacrifice or a single. As a result, every Titan reached base at least once, and nine batters got hits.
“A lot of longer counts and guys working and seeing the ball,” Winpigler said. “More of these borderline pitches, guys are letting go because they’re having more of an approach that we didn’t have at the beginning of the season.”
It clearly paid off Monday, from the three-run first inning to the four-run sixth that sent Tuscarora (4-5) into double digits for the first time all season.
First baseman Parker Kopp set the tone at the top of the lineup, drilling a leadoff double on the game’s first pitch. He later doubled in a run in the fourth, also walking twice and scoring twice.
But he was called upon by Winpigler to bunt over a runner in the second and set the table for the guys behind him. Kopp, who professed he does not normally bunt, did so admirably, and his sacrifice later led to a two-run homer by third baseman Cam Vachon.
“Whatever gets the job done,” Kopp said.
That’s the kind of selfless mentality Winpigler hopes he gets from his players, especially with the Titans’ youthful lineup.
Kopp’s bunt was one of four Tuscarora executed throughout the afternoon, including a safety squeeze that pinch hitter Luke Markward beat out for a hit in the sixth.
“Today was the most together our team has been the entire year,” Winpigler said. “The rallying behind guys, and guys understanding that a bunt is not just, ‘I’m giving myself up.’ It’s a sacrifice for the team.”
There was still time for more flashy moments, though.
Vachon’s homer, his first of the season, was a rocket down the left field line. Shortstop Luke Marunycz almost parked one over the left-center field wall, too, settling for a two-run double in the fourth.
George King drilled a long two-run single in the first, and Caden Spangenberg also had an RBI single in the fourth.
“As a team, when we play free and have fun, I think we’re a good team, and it’s hard to compete with us when we go out there and play our game and not let the other team kill our vibe,” Vachon said.
The Titans were backed up by right-hander Braden Robar on the mound, who tossed six innings of six-hit ball, striking out six and allowing four earned runs. He held down the Lancers for most of the afternoon, using sharp command to limit hard hits, though they eventually scratched across some runs as he tired in his final two innings.
Linganore (3-7) was led by designated hitter Michael Goldsmith, who reached base and scored three times, hitting two singles. Austin Perando, Gavin Liberto and Charles Musser also drove in runs.
Yet those strikes came long after Tuscarora had pulled ahead, and the Titans answered each Lancer response with runs of their own. It’s the approach at the plate they’ve been searching for all season, one they might finally be grasping after seeing Catoctin execute it successfully.
“They kept coming back, and we kept pushing them away with our offense with all different guys,” Winpigler said.
