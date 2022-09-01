IJAMSVILLE – Tuscarora golf set a goal for itself entering the 2022 season: to take the momentum and talent it has generated the past couple of seasons and dethrone at least one of Frederick County’s perennial powers.
Though the Titans fell in their first attempt against Urbana, they were far more successful Thursday.
Tuscarora knocked off Linganore, 167-175, at PB Dye Golf Club, the Titans’ first win over the Lancers in a decade.
“Beating them at a course like this is amazing,” Tuscarora’s Brody Taylor said. “Nothing better than having just your friends come in and have great scores.”
To do that, the Titans had to tackle PB Dye, an undulating and extremely hilly course that has proved tough for them in the past, particularly with its speedy greens.
A few times a seemingly good putt failed to drop on the 18th hole, stymied by the wavy green, Tuscarora coach Brad Gray chuckled that they were getting “PB Dyed.”
“It’s not particularly long, but it’s just got a lot of water, a lot of bunkers, and it’s very hilly,” Taylor said.
They didn’t get PB Dyed too badly, though, and by the end of the round, Gray was extremely impressed with his top six golfers, all of whom shot around a bogey average or better.
The team’s 167 was just two strokes above their “Chick-fil-A number” of 165, the mark at which Gray promised he would buy his team dinner from the restaurant if they equaled or broke it. The Titans came as close to that number as they have all season, so Gray promised them celebratory donut holes instead in the near future.
Taylor helped make the sweet treat possible, leading his team with a 3-over 39. He tied as the day’s low medalist with Linganore’s Todd Johnson.
He said he felt like he could have shot as low as 37, misfiring on a pair of close-in putts. But Taylor was still more than thrilled with his round, particularly with his birdie on the par-5 17th. There, he chipped to 2 feet from the hole and one-putted.
“Very refreshing after a double [bogey],” Taylor said.
He was joined on the leaderboard by playing partner Ryan Thomas (41) and teammate Griffin Cansler (43). Collin Pleune shot a 44 to finish second on the Lancers.
When everyone wrapped up and the scores were verified, Tuscarora found itself with a season-defining win. The Titans had completed one part of their journey up the Frederick County golf echelon.
Now, entering next week’s CMC championship, it wants to go further.
“We want to show we belong in that top tier of teams in the county,” Gray said.
