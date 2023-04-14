Avery Neuman doesn’t just keep opposing hitters off-balance with her various spin pitches, like she did once again Friday with a 19-strikeout no-hitter against visiting Frederick.
Neuman, a sophomore pitcher for Tuscarora with already more than 250 strikeouts in high school, also forces her catchers to be at the top of their game.
“Finding a catcher to catch her has been challenging,” Titans coach Michaela Persinger confessed after the 9-1 victory over the Cadets.
Neuman’s pitches spin so much and usually have so much late action that, even when the catcher feels they have framed everything up well and have their glove in the right spot, they might find themselves suddenly scrambling at the last minute to secure it in their mitt.
“When [the pitch] is really high, and I don’t really get the timing right, I am just like, ‘Oh my!’ I have to get there really quickly,” said Makayla Craven, one of two sophomore catchers on Tuscarora’s team that have had the most success catching Neuman so far. The other is Gabby Rodas.
Even the straightest pitch that Neuman throws, the fastball, has a lot of natural movement on it.
“If [the catcher] drops a fastball, it’s sitting in the dirt, just spinning,” Persinger said.
Neuman has had plenty of time to perfect her deliveries. She has been playing softball for roughly a decade already and is a member of the Frederick Heartbreakers’ elite 18-and-under team that competes all over the country.
She said it takes about six months to really master a pitch. And, even then, she is constantly making adjustments.
“I work really hard on my spin pitches,” she said. “... If it’s high, OK, it’s my release point. If it’s low and I didn’t spin it too good, I am just like, ‘Spin it better.’ I am constantly making corrections.”
Every time Neuman pitches, Tuscarora has a chance to win. Frederick struggled to put a ball in play against her for the second time this season on Friday.
But the Titans are so young, with only three seniors and a junior on the roster, and so relatively inexperienced that it’s often been a challenge to capitalize on Neuman’s strong starts.
Friday’s win raised their record to 2-7 with both of the wins coming against the Cadets.
“We are learning every game,” Persinger said.
Neuman said the growing pains can be frustrating at times. But she enjoys playing on her high school team and appreciates any chance she gets to work on her craft.
“I just pitch,” she said.
