BRUNSWICK — Tuscarora’s field hockey team kept up relentless pressure on offense against Brunswick on Monday.
The Titans, under first-year coach Sophia Hamilton, barely let the Railroaders out of their own end of the field. When they did, they already had the game in hand, winning 5-0.
Typically, a goal of a field hockey team is staying on the attack, keeping an opponent pinned in it’s defensive third of the field. Such was the case for Tuscarora.
Its aggressiveness up front gave the Titans (3-6) a short field to work with for most of the game, meaning they didn’t have to move ball downfield much. But sometimes adjustments have to be made even when playing close to an opponent’s goal.
“You’d think that would be the case, keeping the ball in the attacking third,” Hamilton said. “But, in reality, everybody gets drawn out against a defense. Coaches and players pull the ball back out into that open space to try and draw an open area, because that ball is so small.”
Brunswick’s defense forced the Titans to do just that much of the game, but when Tuscarora was able to spread out the offense, it created scoring opportunities.
Freshman Erin Cao, brought up from the junior varsity for Monday’s game, took advantage of two of those opportunities, scoring a pair of goals. Her first goal came with 12 minutes, 35 seconds left in the first half.
Dillan Williams directed a pass to Cao in close to the goal, where she made the finishing touch. Cao also had an unassisted goal in the fourth quarter.
“For me, I just need to be there at the post, in the right position to take a pass coming in,” Cao said.
Her second goal sent the game into running time in the fourth quarter.
The Titans took a 1-0 lead with 10:31 left in the first quarter. Tori Hampton had two shots rejected before successfully tucking the third try into the goal.
“It went off the goalie’s pads, it came back and I was able to get a solid shot,” Hampton said. “I was determined to get that ball into the goal, no matter what.”
Tuscarora led 3-0 at halftime thanks to an unassisted goal with 7:37 left in the half by Williams. The Titans made it 4-0 with 8:43 left in the third quarter when Kayleigh Brown scored on an assist from Williams.
Since Monday’s game was varsity-only, Hamilton decided to bring up some JV players to give them some experience. Cao said she was glad she was able to lend a hand at the varsity level.
“Anytime you have a chance to help out, it’s exciting,” Cao said.
Brunswick (0-6) has been fighting a numbers game all season.
The Railroaders lost seven seniors, some of whom opted not to play due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This left Brunswick with just nine players, including goalie Kaley Christman. But first-year coach Heather Shawver is not discouraged.
“They’re a fighting team,” Shawver said. “They’ve got so much heart and hustle. They have really surprised every team. They fight to the end. We want to keep building on this program.”
