Early in the first half of Thursday’s game, Tuscarora girls lacrosse player Ariana Tucci quickly raised her stick and plucked a Frederick pass out of the air.
Coach Brad Gray said the Titans will miss those types of plays, which demonstrate Tucci’s lacrosse IQ and field sense, when the senior graduates this month.
“The best thing about her is she doesn’t have to fill up the stat sheet in order to impact the game,” he said. “And tonight, she did it both ways. She did the little stuff and she finished a ton for us.”
Tucci had a season-high seven goals to help turn what looked like yet another back-and-forth Tuscarora-Frederick game into a 16-7 win for the Titans in the Class 3A West Region I semifinals.
The Titans (6-6) advance to Monday’s regional final, where they will face the winner of Friday’s semifinal between No. 1 Linganore and No. 4 Thomas Johnson.
Tuscarora and Frederick often end up meeting in the playoffs, and the Titans had to sweat out a 9-8 win over the Cadets in last year’s regional semis.
Taking that result and Frederick’s 10-8 win over the Tuscarora earlier this season, another tight contest seemed like a given. And that still seemed like the case when Frederick’s Nicole Sibold scored off an assist from Lizzie Goodwin, who set a team single-season assist record on the play with her 43rd feed, to narrow the Titans’ lead to 6-4 just 23 seconds into the second half.
But Tucci then scored three unanswered goals, getting nice assists from Alyssa Hartis and Laney Barton on two of them, and the Titans were in the process of building a comfortable lead they held the rest of the night.
While Tucci hadn’t scored seven goals all season, she said she scored that many against the Cadets when she was a sophomore.
“That’s what really gave me a lot of confidence as an underclassmen,” she said.
This time, she was an upperclassmen looking to prolong her high school career for at least one more game before continuing her lacrosse career at Longwood University.
“Ari played tonight like a senior who didn’t want to play her last game,” Gray said. “Everybody’s going to pay attention to the goals. But what she did on the defensive end was even more important. Those knockdowns, those possessions, I thought that was really tone-setting for us.”
Playing midfield for the Titans, Tucci’s abilty to chip in on defense has been aided by her experience as a more offensive oriented player in club lacrosse.
“It gives me a different perspective,” she said. “I can put myself in the attacker’s shoes and think, ‘What would they do? How do I get the stop?’”
On offense, Tucci and a slew of other Titans strived to stick to the offensive sets they developed throughout the season, moving the ball from side to side in search of optimal matchups, which increased their odds of finishing.
“We didn’t miss too many shots, we didn’t hit too many pipes,” Gray said.
Tucci thought patience and a more deliberate approach helped improve Tuscarora’s accuracy.
“It’s really just focusing and not taking the sloppy shot, really using finesse rather than power,” she said. “We really want to get the ball in the corners rather than just ripping it really hard.”
Hartis had two goals and three assists for the Titans. Delaney Stup had two goals and one assist while also doing a solid job at draw control. Barton had two goals and two assists, Tori Hampton had two goals. Natalie Lepkowski had one goal.
Hampton is heading to St. Mary’s College, where she plans to play field hockey and lacrosse. Gray praised the midfielder’s ability to be disruptive on defense.
“We were sliding well, we were doubling and we were providing a lot of pressure on the girls,” she said of her team’s defense.
The Cadets took a 3-2 lead on Juls Brawner’s goal with 15:55 left in the first half. But after that, the Cadets had trouble getting good looks. And when they did, goalies Samantha Miller and Brianna Amick — who each played a half — were often there to stop shots.
“I think a lot of it was the aggression. They came out, they were a little bit more physical with us,” Cadets coach Brandon Brewbaker said. “And that’s one thing we’ve struggled with this year, just the physicality overall.”
“Hats off to them. It’s always us and them,” Brewbaker said. “Either we end their season or they [end ours].”
That will change next year, when Frederick moves up to Class 4A. The Cadets (7-6) will lose four seniors, and three of them — including Sibold — are starters. But the Cadets will return many contributors like junior Goodwin.
Sibold had three goals. Maddie Rydzewski had one goal and one assist. Brawner had two goals and one assist. Reagan Hattenberg had one goal.
