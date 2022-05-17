Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.66/week
This is our best offer!
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
Four-day print delivery + full digital access - $3.50/week
Get ready for the weekend
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
Thomas Johnson baseball has prevailed in its share of close games this season.
So, as Tuscarora bore down in the seventh inning and loaded the bases with no outs, the Patriots found themselves in a familiar situation, trying to hold on to a three-run lead.
“You got this, this is your game, go win it,” right-hander Jacob Hnath recalled coach Billy Gross telling him.
Though two runs came in — on a passed ball and an RBI groundout — and the tying run moved to third base, Hnath wasn’t fazed. He dropped a curve for strike three and forced a weak groundout to end the game.
TJ showed no signs of pressure in Tuesday’s most tense moments, and the Patriots survived for a 3-2 road win over the Titans. They claimed the Class 3A West Region I title, advancing to states for the third time in five years.
“That is the definition of this team. They don’t ever make things easy,” Gross said, chuckling. “It gives these guys a certain level of confidence of not playing tight in a game like this, not worried about only having a one-run lead, a two-run lead or even being down a run. We’re always in the game.”
That’s been TJ (18-5) all year — piling up gritty games that aren’t flashy or blowouts but result in victory nonetheless.
Scenes from Thomas Johnson vs. Tuscarora baseball at Tuscarora High School on Tuesday. The Patriots defeated the Titans 3-2 and will compete in the Class 3A state quarterfinal.
Katina Zentz
It’s how Hnath performed on the mound, too. He worked fast and pitched to contact, allowing his fielders to make plays behind him. Hnath struck out just three, scattering five hits and only allowing one runner in scoring position before the seventh.
“I trust my defense completely, 100 percent,” Hnath said. “I should’ve had more first-pitch strikes. That way, I can work batters with different pitches better, and it wouldn’t have been as tight, most likely.”
Even with that admitted struggle, Hnath hardly showed it in his performance. He also had a familiar face behind the plate to help him through the start.
His younger brother Kaden is a freshman and has been the Patriots’ starting catcher for most of the season. The two were batterymates in Little League and reunited as such throughout the campaign, with their biggest moment coming Tuesday.
“It’s just a pleasure knowing that me and my brother are on varsity, pitching and catching to each other … in the regional finals,” Kaden Hnath said.
Jacob Hnath’s quiet confidence on the mound translated to TJ’s batters. The Patriots only pieced together a handful of runs against Tuscarora right-hander Drew DeSanto, but it proved enough.
Two of those came in the fourth inning with some small ball. Luke Chappell perfectly executed a squeeze bunt to score Ty Allen. Then, Jay Parente scampered home on a wild pitch, sliding under DeSanto’s tag to extend his team’s lead.
The Patriots’ first run had slightly more flair — a towering solo home run by Danny Orr in the game’s second at-bat.
“I noticed to AJ [Allen], our leadoff batter, he threw him fastball, fastball, curveball,” Orr said of DeSanto. “He gave me fastball, fastball, and I was like, alright … when I saw the curveball come out of his hands, I just took a hack.”
It was a difficult loss for the Titans, who were seeking their first state-tournament appearance. DeSanto, who struck out 11 in a complete game, was part of a senior-heavy group that paced Tuscarora (15-5) to its best season in school history.
The nine seniors, through a pandemic and all, revitalized the program and kept fighting until the end, finishing their high school careers with a spirited rally.
“They bought in four years ago, and they’ve changed the culture and the expectations of our program,” Titans coach Mike O’Brien said. “People now have to think about when they play Tuscarora.”
Ultimately, that charge fell short as Hnath and TJ remained even-keeled and pulled out yet another close win. It sent the Patriots to the Class 3A state quarterfinals this weekend, with an opponent, location and time to be determined.
Though TJ has recently been to states, only two of its current players have done so. With their comfort in close games, they may be ready anyway.
“Last time, we came close, but it just wasn’t enough,” Orr said, referring to the Patriots’ 2021 regional final loss to Linganore. “This time, we had the opportunity, we went out there, and did the job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.