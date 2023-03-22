WALKERSVILLE — Luke Chappell generally likes to maximize efficiency.
WALKERSVILLE — Luke Chappell generally likes to maximize efficiency.
When he speaks, which is not as often as others, he wants his words to be meaningful and impactful.
“I don’t want to talk to just talk,” the senior pitcher and outfielder for the Thomas Johnson High baseball team said after a 4-0 win over Walkersville to open the season Wednesday. “If I have something to say, I am going to say it.”
Similarly, when he pitches, there is not a lot of wasted motion or effort.
When he steps into the box as the leadoff hitter for the Patriots, Chappell buckles down and goes about his business, often delivering timely and important hits, like he did Wednesday with a single, double, triple and two RBIs.
“You know what you are going to get when he steps in there,” Matt Myers, the first-year varsity coach at TJ, said.
So, it was no surprise really that Chappell wasted little time in getting his season going, while other teammates and opposing players needed a little more time to wade into the process.
The Patriots were retired in order the first two innings before Chappell got them jump-started in the third with a two-out single to left-center field that drove in the first run of the season.
His final at-bat of the day was a thing of beauty as the left-hander slapped a double into the opposite field. He looked like he hit it right where he was aiming.
“I am just trying to set guys up,” Chappell said. “We have a lot of good hitters this year, especially early in the order. I am just trying to get on and set them up for success.”
On the mound, Chappell was efficient, scattering five hits over his five scoreless innings and striking out five.
After working a heavy amount of innings last season in TJ’s run to the state semifinals, Chappell is on a pitch count to start this season to keep his arm fresher later in the season.
On Wednesday, he said his limit was around 75 pitches.
“We also have some other [pitchers] that we need to work into the lineup,” Myers said.
Chappell got some help from his teammates, particularly from senior first baseman Ben Pearch, who doubled to lead off the fourth and later scored on a passed ball. He also had an RBI single as part of a two-run fifth for TJ.
“I am proud of them,” Myers said. “As I said in the [postgame] huddle, we didn’t play our best game. But we battled. Their guy [pitcher Diego Flores] kept us off-balance. We just stuck with it. We didn’t press.”
Walkersville, meanwhile, has a pretty young team with only two seniors on the roster. The Lions lost nine contributors from last season’s team that reached a regional final in the Class 2A West.
“I thought we played pretty well,” said Shane Boyd, who is in his first season at the helm of the program. “We played pretty well defensively. Our defense and our pitching kept us in this game. We just didn’t have enough timely hits to push some runs across.”
As is the case with a lot of young teams, Boyd expects the Lions to get a lot better over the course of the season.
“If we continue to play like this, continue to get better, then good things are going to happen for us,” he said.
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
