After a preseason practice, Thomas Johnson quarterback A.J. Allen stood near teammates Devin Jordan and Liam Cumber.
Being seniors, all of them were about to embark on their final year of high school football. But they couldn’t help thinking of this season as a beginning.
They have a new head coach in Beau Traber and hope to help the Patriots begin to leave behind the struggles the program has endured in recent years.
“The three of us here are seniors,” Allen said. “But we’re trying to build this program up for the freshmen that are coming in and sophomores so they can have something to really build on their senior year.”
In his first year at TJ last season, Traber started as a volunteer assistant and was promoted to defensive coordinator midway through the season. His transition to head coach was helped by the 12 summer practices Frederick County fall teams were allowed to hold before preseason.
“For a new coach coming in and installing something brand new, if I didn’t have those times to really install what we needed to do there, we would be so far behind right now just coming in,” said Traber, who said the Patriots also went to a three-day team camp at Shepherd University.
“We feel really good that at least we’ve got our foundation in here,” he said. “We’ve already kind of established what we want our identity to be, and now it’s just about the work.”
Allen will play a prominent role in TJ’s identity. For starters, the Patriots are looking to pass frequently this season. Also, Allen is a veteran whose presence helped smooth the way for his first-year head coach.
“He understands everything that we’re doing, he understands why we’re doing what we’re doing. He’s got full control over it,” Traber said. “Obviously, if I came in and didn’t have a quarterback who’s going to buy in like that and run the system, I’d probably be in a lot different spot right now.”
Allen saw action at quarterback last season and showed an ability to make plays with his legs, rushing for 305 yards and three touchdowns. Now he’ll be tasked with running an offense that looks to lean heavily on passing.
“We’ll be spreading it out, we’re a multi-formation offense, we’re going to be moving around a lot,” Traber said. “I’m just trying to utilize our best players, try to get out best players in space, try to get some one-on-one matchups with some of our best players.”
Cumber, a tight end, figured his role would include catching passes as well as blocking.
“We’re implementing tight ends into our pass game a lot more,” he said.
Jordan is one of TJ’s wide receivers. But like Cumber, he also figures to be a key player on defense.
While Jordan said he’s a cornerback, he’s got the kind of ability that keeps him from being pigeonholed.
“He’s a freak athlete,” Traber said. “Very versatile. We’ll be able to move him around.”
Cumber possesses a solid, 6-foot-8 frame that should help him thrive as a defensive end.
Junior Jaquon Moore also returns after emerging as a key defensive performer last year.
“We’re really looking for big things out of him,” Traber said. “We’re going to make him a little more versatile this year at outside linebacker, [defensive] end and move him around a little bit.”
Joseph Cox, Stephen Hogan, Vincent Jones and Cam Maslan also should be key contributors.
While TJ will have plenty of new faces on the offensive line, it’ll return an anchor in center Sean Foo.
“He’s got full control over the O-line to make all of his calls, so he’s somebody we’re going to lean on,” Traber said. “These younger guys are going to have to look up to him.”
TJ has gone 1-9 the past two seasons, the first full ones since the Patriots folded early in the 2019 season.
“I’ve been playing since sophomore year. It’s been kind of rough with COVID and now getting a new coach,” Cumber said. “But I think we’re finally getting back on our feet.”
Fact Box
Region: Class 4A-3A West. State championships: 1. Coach and record with team: Beau Traber, first season. 2022 record: 1-9.
2022 review: The Patriots got off to a promising start, losing a 21-17 nailbiter to North Hagerstown. But TJ's only win came on Oct. 7, when it beat Tuscarora 17-14. Quarterback AJ Allen led TJ in rushing with 305 yards and three touchdowns on 72 carries. Ben Pearch, a versatile athlete who had switched back and forth from fullback to offensive line in his career, ran for 204 yards and two touchdowns on 36 carries. Jackson Bittner was TJ's top passer, completing 63 percent of his passes for 305 yards and two touchdowns.
