Sprinting on the track and doing agility drills on a nearby practice field, 19 Thomas Johnson girls soccer players participated in voluntary workouts at the school on Thursday morning.
Many of them wore blue or white TJ T-shirts with one word written across the back, "TOGETHER."
Such team unity-oriented mottos are commonplace in high school athletics. But watching the Patriots girls soccer players on Thursday, the word "together" seemed all-the-more relevant and yet, to a degree, a little ironic.
Yes, the girls thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to work out together after being unable to do so for months because of the shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
But with the the health crisis far from over,
Like other Frederick County athletes, these TJ girls soccer
While such a motto is commonplace for teams, it has taken on new importance during workouts like the one
Ella Wilson, freshman
It's been really good. I'm really glad that we can finally come out. It's been boring running at my house and stuff without people, and I'm just glad to be back and work hard.
keep your distance, no high-fives
That's definitely challenging because a lot of these girls I haven't seen in awhile, so I really just want to hug them and stuff. It's different, but we're all kind of adapting to it.
what kind of drills
we did a lot of drills today, we did sprinting and then we did some agility with the cones, a latter drill
I'm 2024, I'll be a freshman
concerned might not get to do anything this year
Yeah, very concerned. Being my first year, I'm really excited. I hope I make the team, I hope I do good, but I hope that we play.
Alexis Gonzalez, going to be a junior
concerned wouldn't get to do anything
I really want to play on the team, so if it's canceled, it's sad.
how did you feel when you found out you'd get to do workouts
I was excited because I was finally going to see everyone again and I was going to be able to practice.
how do you keep your distance
It's hard because I'm used to being to close to everyone. So now I keep telling myself to stay away from them.
did you work out on your own before this
Yeah, I was working out on my own
I was running and doing pushups and stuff
Sophie Jack, junior
what was Monday like, the first day
It was definitely different from last season because I'm used to being close to all my friends and messing around with them, but you can't really do that now.
what's it like to get out and exercise. are you in shape now
Definitely not. Every start of the season is hard, but for this season, it definitely is hard.
what do you usually do over the summer
I play summer league, just getting to compete with the other girls around
did you do that this year
"A little bit. We had to keep our distance."
concerned about not having a season this year
"Definitely, but there might be a spring opportunity, and we might be able to get together just to practice in the fall.
Adam Weinstein
Just like them, this is new for all of us, so we're figuring it out as we go. It's challenging, but I think with anything and all things throughout a season or a preseason, you kind have to adapt, and if you don't adapt, then you're probably falling behind in some ways. So, mostly, I think this experience is sort of about that social-emotional well-being and health. Regardless of what decisions are made, because none of that is within our control, what is in control is that we can come out here and show, 'OK, if we're given an opportunity, then we can do it the right way. We can get the girls together in a safe way, ideally, and it's been likely months since most of them have seen any of the others. Our last day of school [in the building] was Friday, March 13, and so now here we are July 23, and this is the first time they've really had that opportunity. So I think really that's what this is about, if nothing else. There's also that physical, taking care of your body kind of piece. Quarantine, I think, took a hit on all of us, a little bit. You're not really able to get out, you're worried about going here or there, so this is another opportunity to kind of open up that avenue as well.
two pods today, anything scheduled for tonigh
no, we're just going to do mornings. it's a little cooler
mention that some of ti's workouts were canceled Wednesday night
mention players seemed to be motioning toward reporter before stopping and being told their words were easily being picked up by the reporter's tape recorder and ears.
THIS IS VOLUNTARY
so we'll run morning sessions. but we have girls that work, we have kids that aren't allowed to come. maybe they are exhibiting symptoms or maybe they have family members ... I don't know all the ins and outs. But mostly I think the ones that are coming are the ones that are able to come, and we'll see how it goes from there.
this is my JV coach, Miranda Malagari, she took a pod, and Adam took a pod
That way we can kind of work together on it. It gives us a chance to see both groups at the same time, as along we give 'em that space, that distance. like yesterday for example, we didn't use the track at all. we were both up here and we both kind of worked within an area that gave each pod sort of the 30 yards or whatever that they need to have between each other. But it gives a chance to kind of see everybody at the same time. We have, what, five or six freshmen here today?
you were doing situps
Ideally, most of the time, I'll be in there working with them. This is my workout, too. Ultimately, if I can do it, they can do it, too. I like to be active. I've been missing out, I still play, well, if we want to call it that, as much as I can, and all of that shut down, too, so I don't really that opportunity, so this is an avenue for me to kind of get a little bit in as well. so I'll do what I can one of my girls has got an ankle [injury] right now, so she can't do what the other ones are doing. but we can still work. she's got ice on or tape on, she can kind of go through the warmup and then she can sit there and we'll do squats and setups and pushups and that kind of thing while the others are doing what they can do.
that girl is Genesis Guevara
had 19 girls today, 9 and 9 in each pod and the one injured
the not knowing and back and forth and uncertainty of it all is frustrating, to say the least. But I try to put myself into the position of those who have to make these decisions, and I guess I'm fortunate that I'm not in that position because I don't know what you do because one way or another, people aren't going to be happy, you're never going to make everyone happy. it's nice that we have this opportunity, and we'll take it for what it is and we'll do that best that we can with it. And when the time comes, if it goes our way, we'll be ready. And if not, hopefully we get another opportunity.
Miranda,
"Yeah, we have five freshmen, and it actually helps a lot because then you get to focus on them.
we get to meet them and everything, and they get to meet the returners, some older girls, some girls that are sophomores, so it helps a lot.
Still, the blue or white TJ girls soccer shirts worn by several players neatly summed up the most important aspect of this endeavor — it read, "TOGETHER."
Yes,
Mike Chavez,
the only thing we've done in the evening is Tuesday, but we did Monday through Thursday in the mornings. every pod has been able to come out every day, and Tuesday was only football, so it was easy, we just had two small pods
the kids all moved well. and when we get them inside, we've also got to maintain separation as well. so, once they get inside, we've got to move them away from everybody, and they've got masks on. and then they next morning I came and talked to our operations staff and had them disinfect that area because that was actually the first time we had kids in the building. So we're continuing to follow that safety. We want to make sure we're doing everything exactly the way we need to because we want to continue to do this. I think it's important for our kids emotionally, physically and mentally to be able to be involved, as long as we can do it safely, we can stay outside, where there's fresh air. I think it's going to be great for the kids
he wore a blue TJ mask, a field hockey fundraiser
Kelsey had a gator on,
it's all voluntary. I meet with all the pods the first day. I explain to them it's voluntary, conditioning is a process, so don't think you're going to get in shape in one day. take your time. get water when you need it, you don't even have to ask permission to get water and take a break. if you want to tell the coach, that's fine, but if you need to sit down and take a break or get in the shade, you do that. Just maintain your distance from other folks or wear that mask.
I told the coaches this morning, it's a process. we don't need to be in shape tomorrow. it's a process. as long as we can do that and maintain the safety of our student athletes and understand it's a process, we're just getting back, it's day four now for some of these guys, these guys [football] is day four, for soccer, this is day 2 for soccer, day 2 for volleyball. we've got to take our time, just be smart, do things in the best interest of our student-athletes.
we're all coaches, we're all competitive and we all want to get out there, but we've got a lot of thing to do before we can get to that spot, but we've got to also make sure we get there safely.
everything's outsuid
the only reason we use the building is for emergencies, to get them out of the weather. and they know thats head of time and coaches know that. coaches can cancel their own individual workouts or I'll make the decision and cancel all of them
so right now I've been making the broad decisions to just cancel all activities in the evening.
as things get closer, there coached might have something to do with their familie
said he felt bad for seniors last spring, now, these kids could be affected even more ....
I feel bad for these kids.
we had a pretty good response from all of our teams. They've got to maintain 15 or less, so that's why we have multiple pods for some of the teams.
Adam's got both of his pods here at the same time, and he's got one coach per pod
The student athletes can't change pods. So, once you're in pod one in the morning, you can't say, 'Hey, I'm going to be out of town, can I go in the afternoon?' No, you've got to stay in that same pod. You don't have to come that day, but if you come back, you're going back to the same group of girls. and that's basically for us, for contact tracing ... if something were to happen. so we have the names, and we have a check-in every day, so Kelsey will get a sheet every day, every week, so she'll keep track of who's been cleared every single day, so we'll know who's been here each day, so if there would ever be an issue, we'd say on July 20, this is who was here. These are the folks in the morning who were here in close contact.
it's important for us to maintain the correct protocol, to maintain the safety and maintain the reminders of — because they are impulsive teenagers. they're going to do what they want to do sometimes. they're all great kids, but they're just kids. we've just got remind them our job is maintain the safety and keep reminding them every day, 'Hey, we want to continue to do this. Let's be smart, let's take our time, let's be safe. You love being out here every day, let's keep doing the things we need to in order to come out every day
