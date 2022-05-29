Thomas Johnson’s Madison Warren won the MPSSAA Class 3A State Tennis Tournament girls singles title by beating Centennial’s Rose Haung 6-2, 6-4 in Saturday’s championship match at the Wilde Lake Tennis Center.
Warren advanced to the final by beating North Point’s Cleopatra Solomon 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals. Warren won by those same scores over Oxon Hill’s Katrina Albaciete in the quarterfinals.
The only other Frederick County players to reach the finals were Urbana’s Meredith Flynn and Lauren Broder, who lost 6-0, 6-2 to Wootton’s Anusha Lyer and Naomi Esterowitz in the Class 4A girls doubles championship match.
Flynn and Broder helped the Hawks place a Frederick County-best third in the 4A team standings. The duo beat Sherwood’s Peyton Sokel and Kenzie Flanagan 7-6 (6), 3-6, 1-0 (8) in the semis and Severna Park’s Grace Warner and Lylah Mudd 6-1, 2-6, 1-0 (6) in the quarterfinals.
Urbana’s Ayush Joshi and Rahul Harish reached the Class 4A boys doubles semifinals, where they lost 6-0, 6-4 to Blair’s Ryan He and Jerry Song. Joshi-Harish then beat Old Mill’s Yash Gulati and Garrett DiBenia 7-5, 7-5 in the third-place match. In the quarterfinals, the Urbana duo beat Laurel’s Brendon Thornton and Hoshea Gana 6-0, 6-0.
Oakdale’s Nicholas Novitski lost 7-6 (7), 6-3 to Marriotts Ridge’s Mukundh Boopathi in the Class 3A boys singles semifinals. Novitski then beat Towson’s Carl Kamdin 6-2, 6-0 in the third-place match. In the quarterfinals, Novitski beat Aberdeen’s Josh D’Silva 6-0, 6-0.
Frederick’s Stanley Zou and Nitish Sharma lost 6-4, 6-1 to River Hill’s Sebastion Lair and Ansh Sawhney in the Class 3A boys doubles semifinals. The Cadets duo beat Great Mills’ Sean Eby and Mark Hoffman 6-4, 6-3 in the third place match. In the quarterfinals, Zou-Sharma beat Chesapeake-AA’s Josh Colangelo and Ben Zenker 6-4, 6-4.
Tuscarora’s Priyanka Gupta and Ben Anspach lost 7-5, 3-6, 1-0 (6) to Howard’s Corinne Chau and Alex Brousseau in the Class 3A mixed doubles semifinals. The Titans then won the third-place match after JM Bennett’s Hannah Kim and Liam Hornstein retired because of injury. In the quarterfinals, Gupta-Anspach beat Bel Air’s Ava Meyer and Alex Gwiazda 6-0, 6-0.
Other quarterfinals matches involving Frederick County players were: Class 4A girls singles — Blair’s Ellen Johnson def. Urbana’s Shloka Tambat, 6-2, 6-3; Class 4A mixed doubles — Churchill’s Nishrin Shah and Ethan Han def. Urbana’s Lindsey Croghan and Javin Abuja, 6-0, 6-1.
