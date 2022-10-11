Tied with Tuscarora late in the fifth set, Thomas Johnson’s volleyball team appeared to be in trouble as the ball ricocheted toward its bench.
Dire situations were nothing new for the Patriots on Tuesday, though.
They trailed by as many as 10 points in the first set, only to storm back and force the Titans to sweat out a close win.
They dropped the first two sets, only to find a way to prevail in the next two.
And sure enough, rather than see that ricocheting ball land out of bounds, giving Tuscarora a crucial point in the deadlocked final set, TJ prolonged the rally when libero Jordan Gugliuzza sprinted toward the sidelines and hit the ball to keep it in play.
TJ ended up getting the go-ahead point on that rally, courtesy of Nyasia Maddox’s block. Reagan Warsing then continued what she had been doing most of the night, piling up kills to almost keep pace with teammate Anna Feuer, whose 6-foot-2 frame and jumping ability can make her a nightmare at the net for opponents.
After three straight Warsing kills and a Tuscarora hitting error on the match’s final point, the host Patriots pulled out a hard-fought 23-25, 16-25, 25-16, 25-21, 15-11 win.
Even the first-set loss was noteworthy, considering how the Patriots transformed what looked like a yawner into a nail-biter.
“We take the first set to wake up and realize what we’ve got to do,” Warsing said. “And then we start getting our energy back and our mojo. Then we start to actually bring it.”
This was the first five-set win of the season for the Patriots (3-6), whose earlier wins came against Frederick and South Hagerstown.
“That was a hard comeback,” TJ coach Lee Thompson said. “The first set or two, we had a tough time with their serve. They served very well. Kinsley [Taylor] on the other side and a couple others are really good. But we got our passing down towards the end.”
And that passing let setter Ellen Vu perform her craft, which consisted of supplying assists (she finished with 45) to the likes of Feuer and Warsing.
Feuer finished with 20 kills, and Warsing had 17. While their numbers were similar, their approaches were often different.
“She’s got vertical and height. I just kind of have some height,” said Warsing, who stands 5-foot-9.
“Normally I have to think about hitting shots instead of hitting hard because I don’t have the high vertical,” Warsing added. “But in that set, for me, just hitting hard was what was working, so I was just trying to focus on my passes, and if something got shanked, just go all out and try to get it.”
When asked about Warsing, her hitting wasn’t even the first thing Thompson mentioned.
“Reagan Warsing’s serving was key to the whole night. She was amazing,” he said of the junior, who had four aces. “And then Anna Feuer on the outside just killing it.”
Unlike Warsing, who’s in her 11th year of playing volleyball, Feuer was a relatively inexperienced player when she reached high school. She’s made vast strides.
Asked about her height and jumping, Feuer said, “It definitely gives me more options of hitting over the block and good court vision, I guess.”
Feuer’s kill provided the winning point in the fourth set. The Patriots then saw Tuscarora jump out to a 7-2 lead in the final set, but they once again came back.
“We called a timeout and we got it together,” Feuer said. “We got our passes up and really pushed through.”
Warsing also had 19 digs. Brynn Cochran had 23 digs, while Gugliuzza had 17 digs.
Christina Lockett had 13 kills and four aces for the Titans. Taylor had 11 kills and 13 digs. Colleen Catania had 23 assists. Talia Docarmo had 11 digs. Regan Byrd had 17 digs and three aces.
