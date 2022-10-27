County XC Championship
Thomas Johnson's James Partlow makes his way to the finish line to win the boys Frederick County Cross Country Championship.

MIDDLETOWN — Part of summer vacation planning in the Partlow household involved James, a junior at Thomas Johnson High School and aspiring state cross-country champion, finding running trails in nearby locations on Google Maps.

“I guess I wanted to win,” he said following his victory Thursday in the Frederick County cross-country championships in 16 minutes, 27.11 seconds. “I had that drive in me.”

