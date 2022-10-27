MIDDLETOWN — Part of summer vacation planning in the Partlow household involved James, a junior at Thomas Johnson High School and aspiring state cross-country champion, finding running trails in nearby locations on Google Maps.
“I guess I wanted to win,” he said following his victory Thursday in the Frederick County cross-country championships in 16 minutes, 27.11 seconds. “I had that drive in me.”
So, there he was, shortly after 6 a.m., on trails in New York state, Ohio and Virginia, pushing himself to build upon an encouraging distance-running season during the spring outdoor track season.
His mother, Debbie, trailed him on a bicycle to provide support and, if necessary, water.
Asked if this was a major sacrifice, rising at the crack of dawn on vacation, Debbie said, “What mom wouldn’t do whatever it takes for her kid? If he is determined to get up at 6 a.m. and go for a run, I am not going to stop that.”
It was then pointed out that Debbie is an early riser anyway, as she is typically up around 4 a.m. on most days.
“I was sleeping in,” Partlow’s father, Ben, said. “I am sipping coffee while he is finishing up. I am looking at my phone. ‘Oh, where are they? OK.’”
James Partlow finished 10th at the county cross-country meet as a freshman and seventh last season as a sophomore.
The major difference between then and crossing the finish line almost 22 seconds faster than anyone else in this year’s county meet was the work he put in over the summer.
Partlow would run steep hills in his neighborhood on a regular basis.
“The first time I got to the top of a hill, I was dying,” he said.
He also upped his weekly mileage from 25 last season to roughly 40 this fall.
“He is hardworking, and he has very supportive parents as well,” TJ cross-country coach Larry O’Hara said. “He did not shy away from the hills over the summer. He was like, ‘I know they stink. But I know they are going to pay off.’”
While Partlow was racing toward his first county title — Catoctin’s Alex Contreras finished second in 16:49.04 — the Linganore boys were running toward the county team championship for the second consecutive season.
Senior Cole Williamson, who has been battling various ailments for most of the season, was well enough to finish fourth overall for Linganore in 17:08.21 after missing last week’s Central Maryland Conference meet, during which the Lancers finished third.
Junior Cormac Moroney placed sixth overall for the Lancers, who claimed the team championship with a score of 72 points, 18 ahead of second-place Oakdale and 20 better than third-place Urbana.
“When we are at full strength, which we haven’t been for much of the season, we are tough to beat,” Linganore coach Andres Wright said.
Partlow, who won last week’s CMC meet at Boonsboro High School in a personal-best 16:01, has now turned his sights to winning regional and state titles over the next two weeks.
“[Class] 3A is very tough. But he’s definitely in the mix,” O’Hara said.
Partlow won the Bull Run Invitational at Hereford High School, site of the state meet on Nov. 12, in 16:26.1 on Sept. 17.
“All my hard work is paying off,” he said. “I am happy winning these races this season. It feels really good.”
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.